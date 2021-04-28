Explained: Behind European Union legal action against AstraZeneca

On Monday, the European Commission initiated legal action against AstraZeneca over the shortfall in the company’s supply of vaccines to the European Union, which has been a contentious issue between the two for a few weeks now.

In March, several European countries had temporarily paused the use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots emerged. However, the European regulatory body said that the known benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

So, why has the EC launched legal action against AstraZeneca?

The dispute between the EC and the company have been ongoing for a few weeks now. AstraZeneca started delivery of vaccines to the EU in February and, under its contract, it promised to deliver about 300 million doses by the end of June. However, in mid-March, the company announced a shortfall in vaccine shipment meant for the EU. It said that it would deliver 100 million doses in the first half of 2021, of which 30 million doses would be delivered in the first quarter.

The company cited a lower-than-expected output from the production process as one of the reasons for the shortfall and said that it would compensate by sourcing vaccines from its international supply network. It noted that half of the EU’s supply in the second quarter and about 10 million doses in the first quarter were due to be sourced from the company’s international supply chain.

According to Euro News, in terms of absolute number of vaccinations, the UK is leading in Europe and is “way ahead of the rest of Europe”, with over 46 million vaccinations. Germany, Turkey and France follow with 25 million, 21 million and 19 million doses respectively. As per a Reuters report, the delays in delivery are slowing down the EU’s vaccination drive since the bloc was mainly relying on this vaccine. However, after repeated cuts in the supplies, it is now mainly relying on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

What next for AstraZeneca?

In response to the EC’s decision, AstraZeneca has said it is about to deliver about 50 million doses to European countries by the end of April. “AstraZeneca has fully complied with the Advance Purchase Agreement with the European Commission and will strongly defend itself in court. We believe any litigation is without merit and we welcome this opportunity to resolve this dispute as soon as possible,” the company said.

Does the Serum Institute of India have a role to play in this?

SII is one of the sites where the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured, which will be used in India and other countries around the world. The Indian version is called Covishield, which received approval for emergency use in India in January. However, deliveries of the vaccine manufactured by SII meant for countries participating in COVAX were delayed from March after India banned exports to meet domestic demand.

As of April 27, India has exported doses of both Covishield and Covaxin to over 95 countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Sri Lanka, the UK and Syria. These 95 countries do not include the 27 member countries of the EU. As such, it is not clear to what extent India’s ban of exports of vaccines has impacted AstraZeneca’s supply chain to the EU.