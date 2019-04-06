Explained: Behind EC’s displeasure over Rajiv Kumar’s criticism of Congress’ Nyay scheme

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is a code containing some general precepts for model behaviour during elections to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. It has eight chapters, with one dedicated to what the party in power, BJP in this case, can and cannot once elections are announced.

The above forbids use of official machinery and personnel for the political gains of the party in power. Hence, the spirit of MCC also requires the bureaucracy or any public servant to not engage or appear to engage in an activity that could work to the advantage of the party in power.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar’s criticism of the Congress’ proposed Nyunatam Aay Yojana (NYAY) was found to be a violation. Hence, the EC expressed displeasure over his remarks and cautioned him to be more careful in future.

MCC is only a moral code and lacks any statutory backing. In other words, the EC, at best can censure, advise or pull up the person found violating it. Earlier in the day, a censure was embarrassment enough for a leader or a public servant to get them to fall in line.

The idea is to also send out a message to others that the Commission is watching. Friday’s development will not affect Kumar’s career, but, hopefully, will send a message to other officers to not cross the line.