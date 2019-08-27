Explained: B M Kutty and the Keralites of Karachi

Biyyothil Mohyuddin Kutty, better known as B M Kutty, a Kerala-born Pakistani political and human rights activist, died age 89 on Sunday.

Advertising

He had been living in Pakistan for six decades, part of the shrinking community of mostly Muslim Keralites who had settled in Karachi. Kutty was actively involved in Pakistani politics and worked with the Azad Pakistan Party in Lahore and the Pakistan Awami League in Karachi.

How did Malayalis reach Karachi?

The first wave of migration of Kerala Muslims (Mappilas) to Karachi took place after the Malabar/Mappila (Moplah) Rebellion of 1921. Another wave of migration happened just before and after Partition, as individuals and families moved in search of better prospects.

There were others who landed in Karachi “by accident”. Migrants headed to the Gulf from Kerala in the 1970s were duped by agents and dropped off in Karachi instead.

Advertising

Kutty, who was born in 1930 in a Muslim family of farmers and landowners in Tirur in Kerala’s Malappuram district, however, did not go to Pakistan for any of these reasons. He left for Karachi in 1949 on a “self-imposed exile”. His book, ‘Sixty Years in Self-Exile: No Regrets — A Political Autobiography’, was published in 2011. According to Kutty, Partition did not see any Muslims from Kerala migrating to Pakistan.

Mappila Rebellion and later

The Mappilas were landless Muslims at the lowest rung of the social ladder, living at the mercy of Hindu landlords appointed by the British as their agents. As their numbers increased due to demographic growth and the conversion of many low-caste Hindus, the Mappilas launched an armed rebellion against the British and upper-caste Hindus.

The six months of rioting in 1921 led to the loss of about 10,000 lives, out of which some 2,339 were rebels. The rebellion has been seen in various ways by historians.

Some consider it to be one of the first nationalist uprisings of Southern India; other have studied whether the revolt was peasant-led, directed against British authorities, or guided by religious impulses.

Broadly, however, the rebellion of the Mappilas is seen as a struggle against British political power that happened to take a communal colour.

As the British moved in to crush the revolt, many Mappilas fled to Mumbai and onward to Karachi, which was at the time possible to reach by train. In Karachi, most of these migrants started small businesses such as tea shops. Even after the creation of Pakistan, visiting relatives back in Kerala was not a major problem until the 1965 war.

It is believed that fewer than 6,000 of Mappilas live in Karachi today.