Explained: Authors at the centre of Karnataka’s textbook row

Karnataka is witnessing a major controversy surrounding revisions in the Class 10 Kannada and social science textbooks for the academic year 2022-23. The changes, made on the recommendations of the textbook review committee headed by writer Rohith Chakrathirtha, have drawn allegations of “saffronisation of education” from the opposition. The state’s BJP government and the committee, however, have defended the new inclusions, saying they will provide students a new learning curve, especially in Sanskrit. A look at the authors who have made it to the textbooks for the upcoming academic year, and the ones who want out in protest.

Bannanje Govindacharya

Work included: Sukanashana Upadesha

Sanskrit scholar Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya, who passed away in 2020, was known for his translation and commentaries on the complete texts of Sri Madhvacharya, a 13th century philosopher and theologian.

He was a propagator of the ‘Madhva’ ideology – a philosophical perspective based on ‘Tattvavada’, which means arguing from a realist viewpoint.

Apart from translating several literary works from Sanskrit to Kannada, Bannanje Govindacharya penned nearly 150 books. His works are popular among Tuluvas and Kannadigas across the world. He was also known for his expertise in Veda Bhashya, Upanishad Bhashya, Mahabharata, Ramayana, and Puranas.

Shatavadhani Ganesh

Work included: Shrestha Bharatiya Chintanegalu

Dr Shatavadhani Ganesh is a Sanskrit poet and scholar who writes and lectures extensively on various subjects pertaining to India and Indian cultural heritage. He is also considered a master of the ancient art of Avadhana (literary performance) and is credited with reviving the art in Kannada. Some of his Sanskrit works include Anveṣaṇam — an allegorical one-act play; Sankaravivekiyam – a poem with two readings; Antaḥkantiḥ — a novel in blank verse on the last days of Vivekananda, among others.

Manjeshwar Govinda Pai

Work included: Naanu Prasa Bitta Kathe

Manjeshwar Ganesh Pai was a Kannada poet from Mangalore known for his prolific prose writings. His earliest composition in prose was Srikrishna Charita (1909). His notable works include Golgotha (1931) in which he narrates the story of Christ’s crucifixion. He has also written Vaisakhi (The last days of Buddha) and Hebberalu (The Thumb, the story of Ekalavya) which holds prominence in Kannada literature. Gommata Jinastuti was his first published work where he introduced the sonnet form into Kannada. It also believed that he was well-versed in 25 languages.

Shivananda Kalave

Work included: Swadeshi Sutrada Saralahabba

A journalist by profession, Shivananda Kalave is an author who specialises in writing pieces about environmental awareness. During his extensive travels across north Karnataka, Kalave chronicled the environmental landscape across different districts and recorded the source of livelihood in these areas. He has also documented the findings of Francis Buchanan, a Scottish surveyor and a botanist who traveled across South India to study the agricultural diversity of the states.

Two who want writings dropped

Devanur Mahadeva

Consent withdrawn to publish: Yedege Bidda Akshara

Devanuru Mahadeva is a Kannada writer and a novelist who has several literary contributions to his name. He is known to have actively campaigned for the inclusion of Kannada as the primary language of instruction in schools and colleges. In fact, he even rejected the Nrupatunga Award for this cause. Some of his works include Kusuma Baale, Odalaala, Dyavanuru, among others. Following the textbook row in Karnataka, Mahadeva termed the entire revision exercise an ‘undemocratic’ way of reviewing textbooks. He has revoked the permission to use his work ‘Yedege Bidda Akshara’ in the textbook.

Dr G Ramakrishna

Consent withdrawn to publish: Chapter on Bhagat Singh

A retired professor of English who served at the Dr BR Ambedkar College in Mahad and the National College in Basavangudi, G Ramakrishna has published several texts on Bhagat Singh, Che Guevara, Yogaprava, Lokayata Darshana, and also on international issues. He also holds a PhD in Sanskrit.

Apart from this, Dr Ramakrishna served for ten years as the elected representative of teachers in the senate and academic councils of the University of Bangalore. Calling the textbook review method ‘unethical’, Ramakrishna recently revoked the permission of using his chapter on Bhagat Singh in the textbook.