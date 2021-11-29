Explained: What is Australia’s bill that seeks to regulate social media companies?

Seeking more accountability from social media websites such as Facebook and Twitter, the Australian government has introduced a new bill in parliament. Called the “Social Media (Basic Expectations and Defamation) Bill 2021”, it will enable the government to set basic expectations of a social media service.

“The reforms will ensure social media companies are considered publishers and can be held liable for defamatory comments posted on their platforms. They can avoid this liability if they provide information that ensures a victim can identify and commence defamation proceedings against the troll,” a statement released by prime minister Scott Morrison’s office said.

Morrison said, “Social media can too often be a cowards’ palace, where the anonymous can bully, harass and ruin lives without consequence.”

“We would not accept these faceless attacks in a school, at home, in the office, or on the street. And we must not stand for it online, on our devices and in our homes,” he added.

What does the bill say?

The provisions of the bill allow Australians to make a complaint if he or she has reason to believe that he or she is being defamed by material posted online on a particular social media service.

Further, an individual will also be able to give the provider of the service a defamation notice, provided they are able to give evidence that the material in question was the subject of a complaint.

Essentially, if the bill is passed, social media platforms will be required to establish a standardised complaints system whose purpose will be to ensure that defamatory remarks can be removed and trolls can be identified with their consent.

Social media companies will also be required to disclose identifying details of trolls to victims without consent, which will enable a defamation case to be lodged. Significantly, the reforms will ensure that Australians and Australian organisations with a social media page are not legally considered publishers.

This means that not everyone who posts on social media websites can be made liable for defamatory comments posted on their page.

What prompted the introduction of this bill?

The introduction of the bill has come after the Voller High Court case whose judgment said that media companies could be held liable for comments that were left by third parties on their social media pages.

Dylan Voller, who was the subject of various news stories about youth detention, brought defamation proceedings against the media companies including The Sydney Morning Herald and Rupert Murdoch’s The Australian.

He claimed that after the media companies published posts about the news stories that referred to him on their Facebook pages, various third-party users made comments that were defamatory for him. The lawyers for the media outlets argued that they could not be held liable for third-party comments since they were not the publishers of those comments.

On September 8, the High Court of Australia dismissed an appeal by the three media outlets against a decision by the Court of Appeal of the New South Wales Supreme Court, which said that, “by posting content relating to news stories about Mr Voller, the respondent, on their respective Facebook pages, the appellants were liable for the publication of allegedly defamatory ‘comments’ that were posted by third-party Facebook users in response to the content.”

In a statement, Voller’s lawyers said after the decision, “This is a historic step forward in achieving justice for Dylan and also in protecting individuals, especially those who are in a vulnerable position, from being the subject of unmitigated social media mob attacks.”

“This decision puts responsibility where it should be; on media companies with huge resources, to monitor public comments in circumstances where they know there is a strong likelihood of an individual being defamed,” the statement said.