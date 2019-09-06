Explained: As Chandrayaan-2 makes Moon landing, here’s what you’ll see

There is disappointment for people waiting to watch the Vikram Lander on Chandrayaan-2 descend on the moon’s surface. There would be no video of the event. Not only will there be no way to watch it descending live, the descent cannot be seen ever. That is because that is no external camera that can capture the lander’s descent.

The camera on the main spacecraft, which is orbiting the moon in a near-circular orbit of about 100 km, will not be in a position to capture the landing. And the lander cannot use its own camera to shoot itself.

It is, however, possible that the camera on the Vikram Lander would be able to take images of the moon’s surface as it gets near to the landing. These images could be beamed back live.

However, for a few hours after the landing there would be a state of a near complete blackout and no images would be sent. That is because the landing would cause a lot of dust on lunar surface to rise. Because the Moon has very low gravity, this dust would take some time to settle down.

This is also the reason why the Pragyaan Rover would emerge from the lander module only a few hours after the landing.

Once the Pragyaan is out on the moon’s surface, however, the master control facility in Bengaluru would be able to see the images of both the lander and rover.

Both of these modules have cameras and can capture each other. Pragyaan can only communicate with the Vikram Lander, and Vikram can ‘talk’ directly to the master control facility on earth.