Explained: Why Arvind Kejriwal won a massive mandate again

Arvind Kejriwal with his family and party leaders at the AAP HQ in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Arvind Kejriwal with his family and party leaders at the AAP HQ in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The AAP government’s win in the Delhi Assembly elections is attributed to its welfare measures, including its health, education and bijli-paani (electricity, water) schemes. According to a study conducted by LocalCircles, 49 per cent of people polled in the national capital ahead of the elections were satisfied with the AAP government’s governance in the last five years.

This trend was proved on Tuesday as the party stormed back to power, winning 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, and receiving 53.3 per cent of the vote share.

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, asked 110,000 residents from all districts of Delhi 11 questions on AAP’s governance on the basis of availability, affordability and quality of services. Of the responses, 67 per cent were from men and 33 per cent from women.

AAP’s education policies were the most appreciated, with 58 per cent saying it had significantly improved in the last five years. Further, 16 per cent said there had been some improvement, 20 per cent felt there was no improvement and 6 per cent said the situation had worsened.

When asked about healthcare services, 43 per cent said there was a significant improvement in the last five years, while 23 per cent said there was some improvement and 13 per cent said the situation has become worse. The government has introduced several measures to improve healthcare in the capital, including upgrading hospitals, opening mohalla clinics and bearing the costs for emergency accident victims.

Notably, AAP allocated nearly a quarter of its budget to education as compared to the national average of 16 per cent. It allocated 14 per cent towards healthcare, compared to five per cent spent by other states.

Don’t miss from Explained: What are the challenges ahead of AAP 2.0?

AAP’s scheme to reduce electricity bills struck a chord with majority, with 51 per cent saying the improvement was significant in the last five years. Meanwhile, 29 per cent said there was some improvement, 14 per cent said there was no improvement and 6 per cent saying the situation was now worse.

However, AAP’s water scheme in Delhi did not see as positive a response, with 33 per cent saying there was significant improvement, 23 per cent saying little improvement, 18 per cent saying no improvement and 26 per cent saying it was now worse.

📢 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

Meanwhile, AAP did not fare well when residents were asked on its doorstep delivery of services, with 28 per cent saying the initiative was completely ineffective. The AAP government claims application success for its scheme, where at least 100 services can be availed at residents’ doorsteps, has been 91 per cent.

Efforts to improve air quality, too, was not AAP’s strong suit with majority, or 51 per cent, rating it poor. Only 15 per cent said the party’s efforts were excellent. Delhi’s air pollution is among the worst across the world.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd