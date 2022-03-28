Explained: What are Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles and why does the Indian Army need such vehicles?

The Indian Army has issued a Request For Information (RFI) for the supply of Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles to be deployed in Ladakh and Kutch.

What are Articulated All Terrain Vehicles?

Articulated All-Terrain Vehicle is a twin cabin, tracked, amphibious carrier for off road mobility. The special design of this equipment exerts low ground pressure on the soil and a pull-push mode of locomotion between two cabins facilitates mobility over varied terrains like snow, desert and slush. A ballistic protection in the cabin body ensures protection to troops travelling in it from small arms fire.

These vehicles are very useful to move troops or supplies in snow-bound terrains and in marshy/sandy environments. They can reach where wheeled vehicles cannot due to deep snow, slush or marshy terrain and can be very effective for patrolling and rapid deployment in operational situations.

Where does the Indian Army wish to use these vehicles?

As per the RFI issued by the Army on March 25, it requires 18 Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles. The RFI document specifies that 12 vehicles need to be supplied to Nimu in Ladakh and six to Bhuj in Gujarat. This shows that the Army wishes to use these vehicles in the snow-bound areas of Ladakh and in the marshy terrain of the Rann of Kutch.

What are the requirements of the Army from the vehicles?

As per the specifications in the RFI, the vehicle should be able to perform at heights of 18,000 feet in glaciated and snow bound conditions and in salty/dry marshes.

The vehicles should be able to seat 10 soldiers with full combat load (excluding the crew) and should have inbuilt ballistic protection. It should have an operating range of not less than 150 kms in cross country terrain in plains and at an altitude of 15,000 to 18,000 feet in the mountains. The vehicles should have a service life of at least 15 years.

Who manufactures such vehicles?

There are several Western manufacturers of Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles including Canada and Finland. The NASU vehicle of Finland is used by the Finnish, French, Belgian and US Armies among others.

The Bandvagn 206 is used by the Swedish Army and was developed by a Swedish Company which is now part of BAE Systems, Platforms and Services. The British and US militaries also use the Bandvagn 206. The Russian Army uses the DT-30 Vityaz vehicle and GAZ 3344 manufactured in the country.