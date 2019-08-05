Explained: Article 370 has not been scrapped but Kashmir’s special status has gone

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday announced in Rajya Sabha that the government has scrapped special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution. Here’s a quick look at what has changed in the constitution and what it means for the futureof Jammu and Kashmir.

Has Article 370 been scrapped?

The Presidential order signed by the President of India has not scrapped Article 370. But invoking this very article special status of Jammu & Kashmir has been withdrawn. Thus Article 370 is very much on the statute book.

Some insignificant amendments have been made by this order such as substitution of term Constituent Assembly by the State by the Legislative Assembly of State and Sadar-e-Riyasat by the Governor of State. The Presidential order has now extended all the provisions of Indian constitution to the State of Jammu & Kashmir.

What is the status of Article 35-A?

Since Presidential Order of yesterday has extended all the provisions of constitution to Kashmir, Fundamental rights chapter has now been extended and therefore discriminatory provisions of Article 35-A have now become unconstitutional. President also may withdraw Article 35-A.

What is the future status of State of Kashmir?

Home Minister Amit Shah introduced a Bill for the reorganisation of the State. The State has now been bifurcated into two union territories ie Jammu & Kashmir and Laddakh. Legally speaking under Article 3 Parliament does have the power to amend the constitution by simple majority change the boundaries of a state and form a new state. But such a change would require the that such a Bill should first be referred to the concerned State Assembly by the President for ascertaining its views. Under Explanation II of Article 3, Parliament’s power extends to form Union Territories.

It means not only Kashmir’s special status been taken away but Kashmir has now been given a status lower than other states. Instead of 29 states, we will now have 28 states. Kashmir will now be headed not by the Governor but by a Lt. Governor like Delhi or Pondicherry.