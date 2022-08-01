Explained: How are Army dogs recruited and trained, what duties do they perform?

A two-year-old Army dog named Axel was killed in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30 while taking part in a search operation with a Rashtriya Rifles battalion. Axel was given a ceremonial guard of honour by the Army before his burial in the Army Dog Unit he served in.

How did Army dog Axel die?

Axel was serving in the 26 Army Dog Unit in the Kashmir valley and was deployed in a search mission during an anti-terror operation being carried out by the 29 Rashtriya Rifles. While he was clearing the rooms where suspected terrorists were holed up, one of the terrorists in hiding fired at him leading to fatal injuries. A subsequent post-mortem of Axel conducted at the 54 Army Veterinary Hospital revealed that he had more than ten bullet wounds and a fracture of the femur.

Axel was honoured at a ceremony held by HQs 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles where wreaths were laid by the General Officer Commanding Kilo Force of Rashtriya Rifles and other senior officers. He was later buried in the unit grounds of 26 Army Dog Unit.

How many dog units does the Indian Army have?

In a statement made in the Parliament in 2019, the Minister of State for Defence had revealed that the Army had 25 full dog units and two half units. A full dog unit comprises 24 dogs and a half unit has 12 of them.

What kind of dogs are inducted in the Army?

The Indian Army has various breeds of dogs in its dog units. These include Labradors, German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and Great Mountain Swiss Dogs. Axel was reportedly a Belgian Malinois breed dog.

What are the duties performed by Army dogs and where are they trained?

There are a variety of duties which are performed by Army dogs and these include guard duty, patrolling, sniffing explosives including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), mine detection, sniffing contraband items including drugs, assaulting potential targets, avalanche debris detection as well as participating in search operations to locate hiding fugitives and terrorists.

Each Army dog has a dog handler with him who is responsible for the well-being of the dog as also to guide it through various tasks that he is to perform.

Army dogs are trained at the Remount and Veterinary Corps Centre and School located in Meerut. A dog training school came up at this location some time in 1960. Based on the breed and aptitude of the dogs, they are trained in various skills before being inducted.

How long do Army dogs remain in service?

Army dogs are in service for around eight years before they are retired. There was an earlier practice of euthanizing Army dogs after they were no longer in active service. An RTI reply in 2015 giving out this information had caused a public uproar following which the policy was amended.

Army dogs are no longer put to permanent sleep. A PIL had also been filed in Delhi High Court in this regard in 2016 where the then Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain had submitted a declaration saying that the policy of euthanizing the animals was being amended and that the dogs will be rehabilitated.

Do Army dogs get decorated for bravery?

In the Indian Army, animals, including dogs, are eligible to be awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card, Vice Chief of Staff Commendation Card as well as General Officer Commanding in Chief Commendation Card for their acts of gallantry as well as distinguished service. The Dog Handlers are eligible for the gallantry medals and have been awarded Shaurya Chakra and Sena Medal for gallantry while taking part in operations with their dogs.

In the United Kingdom, the highest award for animals in military or police service is the PDSA Dickin Medal. It was instituted in 1943 by Maria Dickin, founder of People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) for any animal displaying conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty while serving with British armed forces or civil emergency services. The bronze Dickin Medal is embossed with words ‘For Gallantry” on one side and “We Also Serve” on the other.

In the US, there is a Medal of Bravery, which is awarded to animals and was instituted in 2019. The US also has a K-9 Medal of courage which has been instituted by the American Humane Association.