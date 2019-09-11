Explained: What sets apart the iPhone 11 series cameras from its competition

Apple’s three new iPhones launched on Tuesday — the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max — all have one common USP: their cameras. While the camera setups themselves are not unique, Apple’s use of its power-packed A13 Bionic processor’s neural engine to process these will be unique enough to set it apart from the competition.

Here’s a look at how these cameras are different and how they work.

Apple iPhone 11 camera

The iPhone 11 comes with a dual camera set up. The phone has a 12MP ultrawide lens with ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view. However, the camera uses a wide ƒ/1.8 aperture as default.

In other terms when you go from wide to ultrawide, the camera basically does a 2x optical zoom out. There is no optical zoom, but the camera is capable of up to a 5x digital zoom.

Portrait mode features like advanced bokeh and Depth Control are from the last time, but there is an additional High-Key Mono mode.

The other new feature is night mode. No, you can’t switch on night mode, but when you are in a situation where the camera understands that the light is not great, it automatically switches to this mode. In this mode, the camera takes up to three seconds depending on the light to capture the image. However, there is no set up required, not even steady hands. When you click, you can see a small timer pass by under the frame. You can switch off the mode if needed.

Video is certainly one of the strong points of the new iPhone cameras. The iPhone 11, for instance, can shoot 4K video at up to 60 fps with Cinematic video stabilization for video for the wide lens. To make it easier to shoot video, Apple has also added a QuickTake video format where you can long-press on the shutter button in the photo mode to start shooting. You can also drag the button to the right to do the same.

On the front, the 12MP ƒ/2.2 aperture camera can now also shoot slow motions. Apple calls this the slowfie and there seems to be some potential in this new feature.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max camera

At the software level, all three cameras are the same. But the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have a triple camera set up. The triple cameras mix is of an ultrawide lens with ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view, a wide with ƒ/1.8 aperture and a telephoto with ƒ/2.0 aperture. This means the camera can do a 2x optical zoom in and 2x optical zoom out from the default with a digital zoom up to 10x. The 12 MP wide camera is default. That should cover most of the needs of users.

In all three cameras, the night mode gets its muscles from Apple’s 100% Focus Pixels technology where everything retains details needed for a photo to tell a story. This means when the pictures are being brightened up, there is more detail on show.

