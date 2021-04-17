Explained: Antiviral drug shows promise

An experimental antiviral drug, MK-4482, significantly decreased levels of virus and disease damage in the lungs of hamsters treated for SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a new study from scientists from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), and published in the journal Nature Communications.

MK-4482, delivered orally, is now in human clinical trials. Remdesivir is provided intravenously, making its use primarily limited to clinical settings. The scientists found MK-4482 treatment effective when provided up to 12 hours before or 12 hours after infecting the hamsters with SARS-CoV-2. These data suggest that MK-4482 treatment potentially could mitigate high-risk exposures to SARS-CoV-2, and might be used to treat established SARS-CoV-2 infection alone or possibly in combination with other agents.

Source: NIH (US)