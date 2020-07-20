Explained: Andhra surges in Coronavirus case load, so does India

Over 20,000 of Andhra Pradesh’s total of 50,000 cases, about 40 per cent, have come in the last one week. Health workers wearing PPE kits inside a Covid-19 centre at Bishop Azariah Girls High School in Vijayawada. (PTI Photo) Over 20,000 of Andhra Pradesh’s total of 50,000 cases, about 40 per cent, have come in the last one week. Health workers wearing PPE kits inside a Covid-19 centre at Bishop Azariah Girls High School in Vijayawada. (PTI Photo)

First it was Delhi, then Tamil Nadu, then Telangana, followed by Karnataka. Now it seems to be the turn of Andhra Pradesh to experience an extraordinary surge in novel Coronavirus numbers. On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh reported as many as 5,041 new cases. No other state, except Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, have ever gone beyond the 5,000 mark in a single day.

After the surge of the last four days, Andhra Pradesh now has the fastest growing Coronavirus numbers in the country, faster than even Karnataka. The Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are now growing at 7.9 per cent (seven-day compounded daily growth rate) every day.

Over 20,000 of Andhra Pradesh’s total of 50,000 cases, about 40 per cent, have come in the last one week. This is higher than any other state, barring Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. As a result, Andhra Pradesh jumped two places on Sunday to become the state with the fifth largest caseload in the country, overtaking Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in the process.

Amongst the top ten states, three, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, have more than one lakh infections, one, Karnataka, has over 60,000, while five have between 40,000 and 50,000 infections right now. Rajasthan is the only state in the top ten that has less than 40,000 cases now.

In the last one week, there has been a surge at the national level as well. For the last five days, the daily detections have been more than 30,000, and on Sunday, it went beyond 40,000 for the first time. As a result, there is a reversal in the national growth trend as well. It has begun to rise after a very long time. The growth rate had been declining slowly, but steadily, for the last more than 20 days, but it has started to rise again. On Sunday, the national growth rate was 3.5 per cent, a level that was last touched on July 5.

India now has more than 11.18 lakh cases, of which more than seven lakh have recovered from the disease. The number of dead is touching 27,500 now.

Andhra Pradesh’s rise has not come at cost of Karnataka, which is still growing at a rapid pace. On Sunday, it added more than 4,000 new cases. Also, Maharashtra reported more than 9,500 new infections on Sunday, another single-day highest.

Meanwhile, Bihar too is knocking on the doors of the top-ten list, and within the next three-four days, it looks set to force its entry there. The state has been growing at more than 7.1 per cent every day, and now has over 26,000 cases, just a little less than Rajasthan’s 29,000. At the beginning of this month, Bihar had less than 10,000 cases.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 310,455 9,518 169,569 11,854 Tamil Nadu 170,693 4,979 117,915 2,481 Delhi 122,793 1,211 103,134 3,628 Karnataka 63,772 4,120 23,065 1,337 Andhra Pradesh 49,650 5,041 22,890 642 Uttar Pradesh 49,247 2,211 29,845 1,146 Gujarat 48,441 965 34,882 2,147 Telangana 45,076 1,296 32,438 415 West Bengal 42,487 2,278 24,883 1,112 Rajasthan 29,317 934 21,615 559

