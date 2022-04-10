Explained: All you need to know about Delhi University admission through CUET

With the government making the Central University Entrance Test compulsory across all central universities, we explain how the sought-after Delhi University (DU) will use CUET to admit students to its undergraduate programmes this year.

What is the format and structure of the CUET paper?

CUET 2022 is a computer-based test (CBT) with three sections. The first section tests a candidate’s language skills based on her understanding of factual, literary, and narrative passages. Candidates will answer multiple-choice questions and this section of the test has two parts—1A and 1B.

Section 1A has to be attempted in 45 minutes. It will test a candidate in the following languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, and Odia. A DU applicant will have to take the test for at least one language from this section.

Section 1B has to be attempted only if a candidate wishes to pursue an undergraduate degree in any one (or more) of the 19 languages—French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, and Chinese.

Section II will test a candidate’s command over core subjects she wishes to study at the undergraduate level. This section offers 27 domain subjects (or papers) of which a candidate can take tests in up to six subjects. DU has further divided this section into two parts — B1 and B2. B1 is a list of 18 subjects that were already on offer in DU before CUET’s introduction. B2 is a list of 19 new subjects.

Subjects listed under B1 are Accountancy/Bookkeeping, Biology/Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, Economic/Business Economics, Geography/Geology, History, Home Science, Legal Studies, Environmental Studies, Mathematics, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Anthropology, and Sanskrit.

Section B2 contains Engineering Graphics, Entrepreneurship, Knowledge Tradition and Practices India, Fine Arts/Virtual Arts (Sculpture/Painting)/Commercial Arts, Teaching Aptitude, Agriculture, Mass Media/Mass Communication, Physical Education/NCC/Yoga, Performing Arts – (i) Dance (Kathak/Bharatanatyam/Kathakali/Odissi/Kuchipuri/Manipuri (ii) Drama- Theatre (iii) Music General (Carnatic/Rabindra Sangeet/Hindustani/Percussion/Non-percussion)

For most undergraduate programmes at DU, a candidate will have to appear for at least three domain subjects from Section II. However, candidates will have to ensure they choose the subjects per the programme’s requirements available at http://www.admission.uod.ac.in.

The last section, Section III, of CUET 2022 is designed to test the candidate’s general knowledge. However, this section is not compulsory as this will be attempted by a student only if it’s stated as a requirement for the programme she is applying to. Students will have an hour to attempt Section III, which will be based on current affairs, general knowledge, quantitative reasoning, and the application of basic mathematical concepts.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

How much should a candidate have scored in her Class 12 board exam to apply to DU? How will DU calculate an applicant’s CUET score?

A candidate should have passed her Class 12 final exam from any recognised school board. DU has said that it will continue to honour the “best performance” of its applicants, even as it moves to a new system. At the time of the cut-off system, an applicant’s percentage based on the four subjects she’s scored the best in would determine her admission to DU. Now her best performance in domain papers of CUET will be the determining factor. Applicants will get the option of appearing in six domain papers in CUET, as long as these are all subjects they have studied in Class 12. Depending on the eligibility for each programme (as stated on the website http://www.admission.uod.ac.in), DU will consider the student’s best performance.

For example, to enrol in the BA (Hons) programme, applicants need to appear for one language test from Section I and at least three subjects from Section II. However, they can choose to sit for five subjects from Section II, provided they studied those subjects in Class 12. The final merit or CUET score will be decided on their performance in the language test, and the top marks scored in three domain subjects—out of the total five she took the test.

What if a subject that a candidate studied in Class 12 is not among the 27 domain subjects of CUET?

First, candidates should only appear for those domain papers in CUET that she has passed in the Class 12 exams. If the student is unable to find a particular subject in the CUET list, she will have to choose the domain paper that is most similar to the subject she studied in Class 12. For example, students who studied Biochemistry in Class 12 will have to take the Biology test in CUET, since Biochemistry is not among the 27 domain subjects.

How will DU calculate CUET score for B.Sc programmes?

DU will calculate merit in this case based on the marks scored in one language (from Section I) and three domain subjects from Section II. Scoring a minimum of 30 per cent in the language test is compulsory. For example, to get admission to BSc. Physics (Hons) or BSc. Chemistry (Hons), candidates will have to take the Physics, Chemistry and Maths papers from Section II, and also obtain 30 per cent marks in one language.

For a few BSc programmes, the entry criteria are a little complicated. For BSc. Maths (Hons) and BSc. Computer Science (Hons), candidates will have to appear for a language test from Section IA, a Maths test from Section II, and another two subjects of which at least one should be from B1 (see list mentioned in answer to Q2). Candidates have to choose their CUET domain papers according to the eligibility criteria mentioned against each programme by DU. Eligibility criteria for each programme is now available at http://www.admission.uod.ac.in.

What about BA programmes?

For admission to most BA programmes programme, including Political Science, History, and Sociology, the candidate must appear for one language paper from Section I, any two subjects from B1 and one subject from either B1 or B2. So, for BA (Honours) Economics, the applicant has to take a language test from Section 1A, a Maths test from Section II and any two domain papers out of which at least one should be from Section B1. For B.Com (Hons) too the criteria are the same as for Economics, except that applicants also have the option of appearing for Accountancy instead of Maths. Eligibility criteria for each course are now available at the DU admission website —admission.uod.ac.in.

What are the eligibility criteria for undergraduate language programmes?

For admission to language programmes, DU will give preference to students who have studied the concerned language in Class 12. However, if an applicant wants to pursue an undergraduate degree in Punjabi but hasn’t studied it in Class 12, she can still attempt a language paper from Section 1A. However, candidates who have studied Punjabi in school will have an edge over those who haven’t. So to seek admission to the Punjabi programme, an applicant who had studied it in school will have to take the Punjabi test in CUET under Section 1A, two domain papers from B1 and another paper from either B1 or B2. Those who haven’t studied Punjabi in school can appear for any other language test from 1A, while the rest of the criteria remains the same.

Will entrance exams for professional programmes such as BBA, BBE and BMS still continue?

No, the entrance exams for BBA, BBE, and BMS are no longer valid now. Admissions for these courses will also be done through CUET scores. For BBA, BBE, and BMS, candidates will have to appear for one language test from Section 1A, the Maths paper from Section II and the general ability test (Section III) of CUET.

What are the eligibility criteria for B.El.Ed.?

As per the NCTE 2014 regulations, candidates must have scored at least 50 per cent marks in Class 12 exams. In terms of CUET, candidates will have to appear for one language from Section IA, any two subjects from the B1 list of Section II and any one subject from either the B1 or B2 list of Section II.

Will certificates hold value for physical education and BA (Hons) Music?

For admission to physical education or music-related programmes, the candidate will be assessed based on CUET score and also on performance/trial/certificates. There will be equal weightage for both. For Music, applicants will need to sit for one language test from Section 1A, Performing Arts paper from B2 and any two subjects, of which at least one has to be from B1. If a student has not studied Music in school, they can take one language test from 1A + any two subjects from B1 + any one subject from either B1 or B2. Eligibility criteria for each course are now available at the DU admission website —admission.uod.ac.in.

Can students apply for programmes different from their chosen stream (science, arts and commerce) of study in school?

Like always, students can change streams and there shall be no disadvantage to any student who wants to do so. DU has not limited students from changing their streams, i.e., a student who pursued science stream in high school is welcome to pursue humanities-based undergraduate programmes. However, candidates will have to ensure that they check the eligibility criteria of the desired programme, in such a case, and make sure they choose domain and language courses accordingly.

Can students who have dropped a year apply for DU admissions this year?

Those students who took a gap year will not be at a disadvantage since there is no bar for them in admission to any of the undergraduate programmes at DU. However, these students will also have to appear for CUET 2022.