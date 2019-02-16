Pulwama terror attack: All-party meeting shows unity, eases pressure on government

Saturday’s all-party meeting convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh was an attempt by the government to take the opposition parties into confidence and to help them understand better the situation on the ground in the wake of the public outpouring of grief and anger over the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Advertising

The all-party resolution expressing solidarity with the security forces displayed the national consensus on fighting terrorism, even as parties brace for the fierce election battle ahead.

The resolution also sent out a signal of Indian national unity on this issue to the global community at large, the wide range of differences over domestic politics notwithstanding.

The public demonstration of consensus may help assuage the inflamed public sentiment as the mortal remains of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the attack reach their homes across the country. Several leaders stressed upon the need to stay vigilant against the targetting of Kashmiris by agitated people in various states.

Don’t miss in Explained: India revokes MFN status to Pakistan, here’s what it means

Given the short notice, the meeting could be attended only by the leaders who were available in the national capital on Saturday. For any substantive decision, the government will need to involve the top leaders of all major political parties. The parties have suggested that the Prime Minister should convene such a meeting.

Advertising

Saturday’s all-party meeting in a way eases the pressure on the government to act under public pressure.