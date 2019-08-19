Explained: All about bond yields, yield curve and yield inversion

What are bonds?

A bond is an instrument to borrow money. It is like an IOU. A bond could be floated/issued by a country’s government or by a company to raise funds. Of course, because government bonds (also referred to as G-secs in India or Treasury in the US or Gilts in the UK) come with the sovereign’s guarantee, they are considered one of the safest investments. As a result, they also pay the least return on investment (or rate of return or interest rate). Investments into corporate bonds tend to be riskier because the chances of failure ( and, as a result, the chances of the company not repaying the loan) are higher.

Advertising

What are bonds yields?

Simply put, the yield of a bond is the rate of return that it earns. But in bonds, the rate of return is not fixed – it changes with the price of the bond. To understand that one must first understand how bonds are structured. Every bond has a face value and a coupon payment. There is also the price of the bond, which may or may not be equal to the face value of the bond. And then there is the yield, which is the effective rate of interest that one earns when one buys a bond.

Now suppose the face value of a 10-year G-sec is Rs 100, and its coupon payment is Rs 5. Buyers of this bond will give the government Rs 100 (the face value); in return, the government will pay them Rs 5 every year for the next 10 years and will pay back their Rs 100 at the end of the tenure. In this instance, the bond’s yield or the effective rate of interest is 5%. The yield is the investor’s reward for parting with Rs 100 today, but for staying without it for 10 years.

Why and how do yields go up and down?

Suppose there was just one bond, and two buyers (people willing to lend to the government). The actual selling price of the bond may in such a scenario go from Rs 100 to Rs 105 or Rs 110 because of the bidding war between the two buyers. Importantly, even if one buys the same bond at Rs 110, the coupon payment of Rs 5 will not change. Thus, as the price of the bond increases from Rs 100 to Rs 110, the yield falls to 4.5%.

Advertising

What does their movement signify?

The way bond yields function, especially G-sec yields, implies that they are in close sync with the prevailing interest rate in an economy. With reference to the above example, only if the interest rate in the broader economy is 5% will the bond’s selling price be the same as the bond’s face value. If there is any discrepancy, the market will ensure it is removed.

For instance, if the prevailing interest rate is 4% and the government announces a bond with a yield of 5% (that is, a face value of Rs 100 and coupon of Rs 5) then a lot of people will rush to buy such a bond to earn a higher interest rate. This increased demand will start pushing up bond prices, even as the yields fall. This will carry on until the time the bond price reaches Rs 125 — at that point, a Rs-5 coupon payment would be equivalent to a yield of 4%, the same as in the rest of the economy.

This process of bringing yields in line with the prevailing interest rate in the economy works in the reverse manner when interest rates are higher than the initially promised yields.

What is happening to bond yields at present and what does it signify?

The global economy has been slowing down for the better part of the last two years. Some of the biggest economies are either growing at a slower rate (such as the US and China) or actually contracting (such as Germany).

As a result, last week, US Treasury bond yields fell sharply as the news of Germany and China slowing down came through. Reason: investors, both inside the US and outside, figured that if growth prospects are plummeting it makes little sense to invest in stocks or even riskier assets. For investors, it made a lot of sense to invest in something that was both safe and liquid (that is, something that can be converted in to cash quickly). US Treasury bonds are the safest bet in this regard. So, many investors lined up to buy US Treasury bonds, which led to their prices going up and their yields falling sharply.

What is yield inversion and what does it mean?

Broadly speaking, the fall in the yields of 10-year government bonds shows that the demand for money in the future would fall. That is why future interest rates are likely to be lower. The demand for money being lower in the future, in turn, suggests that the growth will be weaker. So government bond yields falling typically suggests that economic participants expect growth to slow down in the future.

Of course, the bond yields are just suggesting this – they do not “cause” the growth to “reduce” in the future.

Yield inversion, too, happened last week when the 10-year Treasury yield fell below the 2-year Treasury yield. This suggested that bond investors expected a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the years ahead.

What is a yield curve and what does it signify?

A yield curve is a graphical representation of yields for bonds (with an equal credit rating) over different time horizons. Typically, the term is used for government bonds – which come with the same sovereign guarantee. So a yield curve in US treasuries shows how the yields change when the tenure (or the time for which one lends to the government) changes.

If bond investors expect the US economy to grow normally, then they would expect to be rewarded more (that is, get more yield) when they lend for a longer period. This gives rise to a normal – upward sloping – yield curve.

The steepness of this yield curve is determined by how fast an economy is expected to grow. The faster it is expected to grow the more the yield for longer tenures. When the economy is expected to grow only marginally, the yield curve is “flat”.

Advertising

However, a yield inversion makes the yield curve inverted. Again, this shows, that bond investors expect the future growth to fall; in other words, the demand for money would be much lower than what it is today and hence the yields are also lower.