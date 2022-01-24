Explained: Why Air India transfer to Tatas is delayed yet again

The deadline for the transfer of Air India to the Tata Group, which has already been delayed once from December-end to January 31, may get postponed once again with the government still working on finalising the airline’s balance sheet and procuring approvals from global regulators that are necessary for the handover.

Why was the transfer delayed in the first place?

On October 11, the Central government had issued the Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Tata Group confirming its willingness to transfer 100% of its stake to the Mumbai-based conglomerate. At the time, the expected timeline for transfer was set for December-end. On account of various pending approvals, this date was extended to the end of January. So far, the disinvestment of Air India has only received approval from the Competition Commission of India.

Why is there a delay in finalising the balance sheet?

The final balance sheet is being prepared with the approval from various regulators, lenders and lessors of the airline. This balance sheet will be provided to the Tata Group, and is expected to account for the Rs 20 crore loss being incurred by Air India on a daily basis till the cut-off date. The Indian Express had reported on Sunday, citing an RTI response, that various government departments and ministries had pending payments amounting to Rs 278.49 crore to Air India till October last year.

Which expenses are these dues towards?

This pending amount includes Rs 244.78 crore from over 700 government departments and sections as of September 2021 and Rs 33.71 crore towards various VVIP flights as on July 27, 2021, according to the data. This also includes dues from the Prime Minister’s flights worth Rs 7.20 crore and the President’s flight dues of Rs 6.14 crore. The airline has already started recovering the dues from various government departments and as of November 30, 2021, Rs 30.38 crore had been raised.

Has the government taken any steps to ensure such dues don’t increase?

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, in an office memorandum dated October 27, 2021, had directed all ministries and departments to clear Air India’s dues immediately, in addition to asking these departments to purchase air tickets from Air India only in cash. However, on December 31, the expenditure department modified its earlier directive and said that “in all cases of air travel where the Government of India bears the cost of air passage, the officials concerned are to travel by Air India only and air tickets are to be purchased directly from Air India or by utilizing the services of the three Authorized Travel Agents viz. Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd, Ashok Travels & Tours (ATT) and Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation.”

