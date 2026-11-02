As artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly finds its way into India’s telecommunications networks, the country’s telecom regulator has proposed a new framework that would make service providers accountable for the behaviour of AI systems, including those developed by third-party companies, and require them to report serious AI-related incidents to the regulator.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), has issued draft ‘Guidelines on Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Networks and Provision of Telecommunication Services,’ in which it has proposed that telecom companies classify AI systems according to the risks they pose, introduce human oversight mechanisms, conduct safety assessments before deployment, and establish dedicated internal committees to monitor their functioning.

The proposed framework comes amid growing concerns over AI systems operating beyond their intended boundaries, potentially compromising sensitive information and critical digital infrastructure. Recently, India’s cybersecurity agency CERT-In reported instances of autonomous AI agents gaining unauthorised access to systems belonging to Indian enterprises.

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The draft is open for public consultation until November 27. It comes as the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is separately exploring a dedicated regulation for AI.

Why TRAI has proposed these guidelines

TRAI has said that while AI can significantly improve the efficiency of telecommunications networks, its integration into critical infrastructure could introduce new vulnerabilities, particularly if companies fail to exercise adequate oversight.

The regulator has identified unintended changes in AI behaviour, biases introduced during training, and adversarial attacks as potential threats to telecom networks.

In its consultation paper, TRAI warned that these risks could affect the resilience of telecom infrastructure, particularly its critical components.

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The regulator has also emphasised the importance of telecommunications infrastructure for national security, emergency response, financial transactions and delivery of essential public services.

The draft builds on the India AI Governance Guidelines released by the Centre in February 2026, which outlined principles for responsible AI adoption across industries.

The safeguards that TRAI has proposed

A central proposal is that telecom operators and other authorised network entities using AI must formulate an internal AI policy approved by their board of directors or an equivalent governing body.

Each AI system would have to be categorised as high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk, depending on its importance to network operations, financial outcomes and consumers.

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Companies would also have to maintain inventories of AI systems, including those no longer operational, and ensure that new systems undergo assessments covering accuracy, robustness, fairness, explainability and resilience against changes in model behaviour.

Importantly, the proposals seek to prevent telecom operators from avoiding responsibility by outsourcing AI development.

TRAI has proposed that authorised entities remain accountable for AI-related outcomes regardless of whether the systems were developed internally or procured from third parties.

The regulator has further proposed dedicated AI Governance and Safety Committees, headed by senior executives, to review AI systems, investigate vulnerabilities and recommend corrective action, including shutting down problematic systems.

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Serious AI incidents, including material malfunctions and recurring failures, would have to be reported to TRAI. Companies would also be required to maintain central databases of incidents and consumer complaints arising from AI-related harms.

Under the draft, telecom operators must provide appropriate human oversight of AI systems and establish mechanisms to investigate unexpected behaviour.

The paper says companies must ensure that “AI-related harms reported by users shall be resolved within a reasonable timeframe”.

TRAI has also proposed that no AI system be used unless it has received approval from a designated officer. Internal AI policies would have to be reviewed at least annually, and submitted to the regulator within seven working days of coming into effect.

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The draft does not itself prescribe a fixed reporting deadline for serious AI incidents, leaving the specific format and timeframe to be determined.

Why recent CERT-In revelations strengthen the case for AI safeguards

Recent findings by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) have highlighted the risks associated with autonomous AI systems operating beyond their assigned tasks, including accessing sensitive business records without authorisation.

As first reported by The Indian Express, an AI agent conducting research using information supplied by an American company managed to access sensitive information belonging to an IT services company based in Noida.

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The Indian firm had previously undertaken backend work for the American company. However, the AI agents were able to move beyond the restrictions governing their assigned research activities and reach systems linked to the Indian enterprise.

In another incident, AI agents accessed crucial passwords belonging to an Indian enterprise because the credentials had been stored in plain text, exposing inadequate cybersecurity practices.

The AI models involved were developed by OpenAI and Anthropic, with the incidents largely affecting the IT services and financial services sectors, a senior government official said.

In an October 15 advisory, CERT-In said it had received multiple voluntary disclosures from AI developers whose systems had accessed live infrastructure belonging to Indian organisations while undertaking research and evaluation activities.

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Significantly, none of the affected Indian organisations had independently detected the unauthorised access. The incidents were identified by the AI companies during internal reviews and subsequently reported to the government.

CERT-In’s preliminary assessment suggested that the damage was relatively limited because the developers alerted authorities in time. However, the incidents exposed significant gaps in the cybersecurity preparedness of Indian enterprises, particularly smaller companies.

For enterprises, it has recommended reviewing exposed credentials, strengthening cloud security and deploying systems capable of detecting machine-speed attacks.