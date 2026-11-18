India’s push to develop its own artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities has thrown up an interesting contradiction, with Sarvam AI, one of the country’s most prominent homegrown AI startups and a key beneficiary of the government’s sovereign AI programme, now offering models developed by Chinese companies through its newly launched inference platform.

The move underscores a fundamental tension in India’s AI ambitions, as to whether technological sovereignty means developing advanced AI models domestically, or simply ensuring that the infrastructure on which they operate remains under Indian control. And, as a business, responsible to drive value for shareholders, if the latter can lead to meaningfully benefiting Sarvam’s quest to build frontier AI models.

On Monday (November 16), Sarvam announced its Token Factory platform to developers and enterprises, allowing them to access several leading open-weight AI models, including those developed by Chinese companies DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, Z.ai and Alibaba. The platform also offers Google’s Gemma models and Sarvam’s own proprietary models.

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While there is a clear commercial rationale behind the decision, many believe it raises questions about India’s long-term dependence on foreign AI technology, particularly as the government invests public resources in developing indigenous alternatives to American and Chinese models.

What is Sarvam’s Token Factory?

Sarvam’s Token Factory is an AI inference platform that allows businesses to run different AI models using Sarvam’s computing infrastructure located in India.

Inference platforms are services that allow businesses and developers to run AI models without having to purchase expensive computing hardware or manage the infrastructure themselves. While developing and training an AI model requires substantial investment, running it at scale also demands considerable computing resources.

Inference providers offer access to different AI models through application programming interfaces (APIs), typically charging customers based on the number of tokens processed. This allows businesses to choose models suited to specific tasks without being tied to a single developer, while benefiting from economies of scale and optimised computing infrastructure.

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The model is well established globally, with companies such as Together AI, Fireworks AI and DeepInfra providing inference services for models developed by other firms. OpenRouter, another prominent player, offers developers access to hundreds of AI models, routing requests to different inference providers. Technology giants such as Amazon also offer similar capabilities through platforms such as AWS Bedrock, which allows enterprises to access models from multiple developers.

Sarvam is offering models such as DeepSeek V4.1 Flash, Kimi K3.1 Pro, GLM 5.3 and Qwen 3.8 27B, alongside its own Sarvam 105B model. Some are available on demand, while others require dedicated capacity.

The company claims that it is already serving more than 450 billion tokens daily through DeepSeek V4.1 Flash, indicating the substantial scale at which it is running the Chinese-developed model.

Do Chinese models make commercial sense for Sarvam?

Chinese AI companies have emerged as some of the strongest players in the open-weight model ecosystem, offering powerful models that other companies can download and deploy on their own infrastructure. This could make them attractive alternatives to proprietary systems developed by companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

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For Sarvam, offering these models creates a separate business opportunity beyond developing its own foundation models. It can attract customers seeking the capabilities of DeepSeek or Kimi, without having to build an equally competitive model for every application.

Importantly, hosting Chinese models in India also means that businesses do not necessarily have to send their data to servers operated by Chinese companies. However, local hosting alone does not resolve every security concern, including those around model behaviour, software dependencies and access controls.

The company is effectively competing with global inference providers such as Together AI, Fireworks AI and DeepInfra on pricing, speed and computing efficiency. Though the company is expected to compete on pricing, several have pointed out that Sarvam’s offering may not be the most affordable inference solution in the market. In fact, it may not even be the cheapest domestic platform with such a service.

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In a post on X, Atharva Ingle, an AI engineer at Jarvislabs, said the company had benchmarked three open-weight models available on both platforms and found its own inference service to be as fast as or faster than Sarvam, while charging lower prices. Jarvislabs is another Indian AI infrastructure and inference provider, similar to Sarvam’s Token Factory, and is part of E2E Networks, an Indian cloud computing company that acquired its business assets in 2025. Like Sarvam, it offers developers access to open-weight AI models through its computing infrastructure.

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According to Ingle, GLM 5.3 Flash ran nearly twice as fast on Jarvislabs, while Gemma 4 31B and DeepSeek V4.1 Flash delivered marginally better speeds at significantly lower prices for input, cached and output tokens. He also said Jarvislabs was using Nvidia’s H200 GPUs, rather than the newer B200 chips.

The contradiction at the heart of India’s sovereign AI push

Sarvam’s decision is particularly significant because of its position in India’s indigenous AI ecosystem. The company was selected under the government’s Rs 10,370 crore IndiaAI Mission to develop homegrown foundation models, with financial and computing support amounting to Rs 246.72 crore, according to government disclosures.

A central objective of the programme is to reduce India’s dependence on foreign AI technologies and build domestic capabilities across the AI technology stack.

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Yet Sarvam’s latest offering demonstrates that even companies developing indigenous AI models see commercial value in deploying foreign-developed technologies. However, using open-weight foreign models does not necessarily undermine domestic AI development. Such models can help Indian companies build applications, develop technical expertise and serve customers while indigenous capabilities mature.

This presents two interpretations of AI sovereignty. The first is around domestic ownership of foundation models, training capabilities and intellectual property, and the second prioritises control over computing infrastructure, data and deployment, irrespective of where the underlying models originate.

Many see Sarvam’s move to offer Chinese open source models on its inference platform as a logical way to tap into a market which has a clear revenue potential. “…people don’t know just HOW MUCH some of the global players are making by hosting their global (incld chinese) models in India AND serving global customers from here, simply because they can’t find GPUs elsewhere right now (sic),” Hemant Mohapatra, partner at venture capital (VC) firm Lightspeed India, wrote in a post on social media platform X. The VC firm is one of the largest investors in Sarvam.

Though the discourse around Sarvam’s decision has largely supported the company’s decision to offer Chinese offers as a business, there is also an argument that the move could dilute the initial fanfare around Sarvam being India’s foundational model answer to the United States and China. And it is on this latter point, from where a lot of criticism against the move has emanated.

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While offering Chinese models through Indian infrastructure could help Sarvam build a commercially viable inference business, it also highlights the technological gap that Indian AI companies are attempting to bridge. In Sarvam’s case, the distinction is proving to be particularly significant because its emergence was seen not merely as another technology startup entering a competitive market, but as an important step towards establishing India’s position as an independent AI power.

“It’s a consequence of the fact that somewhere in people’s hearts Sarvam was supposed to be India’s answer to the US & China. When we don’t see their frontier labs do these kinda things – it looks demotivating in an already tough situation. Everyone’s gotta make money and I empathise with both ends of arguments but Sarvam was the poster child & their founding was an emotional rally not just an economic one,” Nischal Jain, co-founder of Egma AI, said on X.