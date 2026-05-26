Pope Leo warns against unchecked AI growth: 5 key warnings issued by him

Pope Leo XIV has issued one of the strongest moral and political warnings yet on artificial intelligence (AI), cautioning against mass job losses, the concentration of technological power in private corporations, AI-driven warfare and the erosion of human dignity in an algorithmic age.

In Magnifica Humanitas (“Magnificent Humanity”) — a 42,300-word document released by the Vatican on Monday — the Pope has called for the “disarming of artificial intelligence”, warning that AI development cannot be driven solely by profit and market competition without risking “grave consequences” for workers, democracy and global peace.

The warning has come in the form of an encyclical – an open letter to “all people of good will” – and marks the Vatican’s most comprehensive intervention yet on AI governance.

Here are the five key takeaways from the document:

1. AI should assist humans, not replace them

At the core of the encyclical is the idea that human beings cannot be reduced to data or computational systems. Pope Leo warned against viewing AI as a replacement for human judgment, relationships and creativity.

“Humanity, created by God in all its grandeur, is today facing a pivotal choice: either to construct a new Tower of Babel or to build the city in which God and humanity dwell together,” the pope wrote in the opening section of the document.

The “Tower of Babel” reference comes from the Bible, specifically the Book of Genesis. In the story, humanity tries to build a massive tower that reaches the heavens, symbolising human ambition, pride and the desire to become god-like. In effect, the reference signifies a warning against unchecked human ambition and overconfidence in technology.

The encyclical stressed that technology itself is not evil. “Technology should not be considered, in itself, as a force antagonistic to humanity,” the encyclical says. But it also warned that technology inevitably reflects the values and intentions of those who design and deploy it.

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The Vatican argued that AI systems can never fully replicate qualities such as conscience, compassion, morality or spirituality. Pope Leo framed this as a civilisational question: whether societies will continue valuing human dignity in an age increasingly driven by automation and machine-generated decision-making.

2. The pope directly targets Big Tech’s growing power

One of the sharpest sections of the document focuses on the concentration of AI capabilities within a handful of powerful technology companies. The pope warned that private firms increasingly possess influence that rivals — and sometimes exceeds — governments.

“Today…the main drivers of development are private, often transnational, parties that are endowed with resources and the capacity to intervene that surpass those of many Governments,” the encyclical said.

It added that unchecked technological power risks distorting democracy, public discourse and the “collective imagination”. In another striking line, Pope Leo said that humanity has never before possessed “such power over itself”.

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This critique aligns closely with growing concerns in Europe and elsewhere over the dominance of a few American AI firms controlling the infrastructure, data and computing power needed to build frontier AI systems.

3. Mass automation could become a social crisis

Labour rights are central to the encyclical, echoing his namesake Pope Leo XIII’s landmark 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum, which addressed worker exploitation during industrialisation.

In the latest document, Pope Leo XIV warns that AI-driven automation could lead to widespread unemployment, inequality and social instability if governments fail to intervene.

Work, he wrote, is more than a way of earning income, but “a requirement of the human condition, a normal path toward maturity, development and personal fulfillment.” He called for “the protection of employment opportunities and the irreplaceable role of the individual.”

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The pope cautioned against economic systems that treat workers as disposable. He also warned about new forms of “dependencies and societal control”, especially through algorithmic surveillance and digital management systems.

For countries like India, where IT services, outsourcing and back-office work employ millions, the Vatican’s warning carries particular significance. The encyclical suggests governments should prioritise retraining, worker protections and policies that ensure AI productivity gains are shared more broadly across society.

4. The Vatican wants strict controls on AI warfare

Another major theme is the militarisation of AI. Pope Leo warned that autonomous weapons and AI-assisted warfare risk making violence easier, more distant and less accountable.

The pope has called for governments to “slow down” AI development and impose stronger safeguards around military applications.

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The encyclical warned that AI could lower the threshold for conflict by reducing direct human responsibility in battlefield decisions. The Vatican also expressed concern over surveillance technologies, predictive policing and systems capable of manipulating public opinion at scale.

This intervention is likely to intensify calls for international rules around autonomous weapons, an area where global regulation remains limited.

5. AI governance cannot be left to engineers alone

Perhaps the document’s broadest message is that AI development is not merely a technical issue, but a moral and societal one.

Pope Leo called for a “shared discernment process” involving governments, educators, ethicists, civil society and religious institutions. “Where are we going? Toward what goal do we wish to orient ourselves?” the encyclical asks.

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The pope also warned against allowing technological change to be dictated solely by market incentives or emergency-driven policymaking. The Vatican’s framing positions AI governance as a question of democratic participation and public accountability rather than something left entirely to Silicon Valley engineers and corporate executives.

Among the prominent attendees at the encyclical’s presentation was Christopher Olah of Anthropic, who echoed several of the pope’s concerns. Speaking at the event, Olah said AI systems were becoming powerful enough to reshape labour markets and public institutions, making broader oversight essential. He argued that decisions around advanced AI systems could not remain confined to technology companies alone and required input from governments, academia and civil society.