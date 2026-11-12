Jensen Huang resigns: Why his exit from Nvidia will be a test for the AI boom

Jensen Huang, the longtime face of Nvidia, has resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the world’s largest artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker. This came amid reports of his two extramarital affairs, one of which involved an alleged Chinese spy. The Nvidia board has named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO as it searches for a long-term replacement.

Even before his resignation, the scandal and his expected ouster had sent shockwaves through global financial markets, wiping hundreds of billions of dollars off the chipmaker’s valuation and prompting investors to turn towards rivals such as AMD and Broadcom.

But the implications of the crisis could extend well beyond the fortunes of Nvidia, given the company’s central position in the AI industry, where it has emerged as the biggest supplier of computing infrastructure and an important financier of the technology’s expansion.

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The ouster, and the uncertainty for Nvidia, has come at a particularly delicate moment for the AI industry. Technology firms are committing hundreds of billions of dollars to building data centres and developing increasingly powerful AI models, which run on Nvidia’s highly advanced chips.

Much of this investment is flowing into the chipmaker. Any prolonged disruption at the company could, therefore, have consequences for the pace at which the industry expands.

Huang had two extramarital relationships — including one with Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of spying for China. The controversy deepened after The New York Times reported that he had also been involved in a relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice-president of healthcare, who reported directly to him.

In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. (AP/PTI) In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. (AP/PTI)

The Nvidia crisis is exposing the global stock market’s dependence on AI

Nvidia shares have witnessed sharp volatility amid the controversy surrounding Huang. While the stock recovered 2.92% during regular trading on Wednesday (November 11), it subsequently plunged more than 8% in after-hours trading following reports that the company’s board was considering removing him.

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Nvidia’s announcement of Huang’s resignation came before US markets had opened for Thursday’s trade. But, Nvidia shares (NVDA) already fell 10% in pre-market trading, with declines sharpening after the company announced Huang’s departure. The swings so far have unsettled investors already concerned about the sustainability of the AI investment boom.

The reaction reflects how AI has become one of the most consequential investment themes in global equity markets. Nvidia alone accounts for roughly 6% of the S&P 500, making movements in its share price significant for the broader index. The concentration means that even investors without direct exposure to Nvidia can be affected by its fortunes through index funds and other investments.

The rise of AI spending. The rise of AI spending.

Perhaps the bigger concern is not what happens to Nvidia’s immediate chip sales, but whether its crisis could affect the financing arrangements driving the AI infrastructure boom. Nvidia has increasingly evolved from a supplier of computing hardware into an investor and financial backer of the companies building infrastructure around its products.

For instance, the company has disclosed approximately $164.5 billion in financial commitments, including an obligation capped at $105 billion relating to an OpenAI data centre in Ohio, alongside more than $50 billion in lease and capacity guarantees.

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Such investments have helped accelerate the expansion of data centre capacity. However, they have also raised questions about the extent to which spending across the industry is being supported by financial commitments between companies that are simultaneously suppliers, customers and investors — creating a circular economy.

The leadership change at Nvidia could now complicate this model if Huang’s long-term successor decides to scale back investments, reconsider financial guarantees or adopt a more conservative approach towards supporting customers, given how central Huang, and his company, are, and have been, across the AI ecosystem stack.

Market intelligence firm Morningstar said before Huang’s resignation: “We’ve long considered Nvidia and Jensen Huang to be at the center of the AI ecosystem; his departure could lead to less AI dealmaking and financing, greater regulation, and more political backlash around artificial intelligence”.

Rival chipmakers could gain as AI companies seek alternatives to Nvidia

Not every company stands to lose from Nvidia’s troubles.

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Shares of AMD, Nvidia’s closest rival, were up more than 7% at market close, with pre-market trading trends showcasing a continued rise in its stock. Broadcom, another AI chip supplier, rose nearly 4%, as investors considered whether the companies could benefit from customers seeking to diversify their AI hardware suppliers.

AMD has been strengthening its position in AI accelerators, while Broadcom is a major supplier of custom chips and networking technology used by large cloud companies. In China, domestic GPU manufacturers Moore Threads, MetaX and Cambricon saw their shares surge nearly 10%, amid expectations that uncertainty surrounding Nvidia could create opportunities for local chipmakers.

However, replacing Nvidia is not straightforward. Its dominance extends beyond GPUs to software, networking and integrated systems, which form the technological backbone of many AI deployments.

Morningstar has maintained its Wide Economic Moat rating for Nvidia, reflecting the difficulty competitors face in challenging its position. It also retained its $310 fair value estimate despite the investigation. The research firm said demand for computing capacity continued to exceed supply and did not expect the controversy to materially affect Nvidia’s near-term or medium-term revenue.

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Can the AI boom survive Jensen Huang’s resignation?

The distinction between the Nvidia crisis and the underlying strength of AI demand could prove crucial. Nvidia’s chips are deeply embedded in the infrastructure used to train and operate advanced AI models, meaning that a change in leadership would not immediately eliminate demand from cloud providers and AI developers.

But the company’s role in identifying emerging technologies, cultivating major customers and financing infrastructure has been closely associated with Huang, who had led Nvidia since its founding in 1993. The immediate risk, therefore, may be to investor sentiment and valuations, while the longer-term risk concerns whether the industry can maintain its pace of expansion.

With Nvidia scheduled to report quarterly earnings on November 17, investors will be watching not only its financial performance, but also whether the company’s strategy of aggressively supporting the AI ecosystem remains intact.