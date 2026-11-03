Why AI has boosted Meta’s advertising revenue, but hurt Google search

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the digital advertising business, but it has affected two of the world’s biggest technology companies very differently. While Facebook and Instagram parent Meta is using AI to attract more advertisers and increase revenues, Google is confronting a new challenge where its AI-powered search experience is growing rapidly, but is not yet generating as much advertising revenue as conventional searches.

The divergence was particularly evident in the companies’ latest quarterly earnings. Meta reported a 26% year-on-year increase in advertising revenue to $63.1 billion during the July-September quarter. Google’s search advertising revenue, meanwhile, grew 12% to $63.3 billion, a slowdown from the 17% growth it recorded in the preceding quarter.

While Google’s advertising business continues to grow, its slower expansion has raised questions about the economics of AI-powered search. For Meta, however, AI has emerged as a major driver of the advertising business that underpins its social media empire.

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The bigger question though, is that if these trends hold, would Meta be able to overtake Google in the digital ads business, marking a pivotal shift in the Internet landscape. In an analysis in April, research firm EMARKETER projected Meta’s worldwide net advertising revenue will reach $243.46 billion for 2026, slightly edging past Google’s $239.54 billion.

How has AI helped Meta’s advertising business?

Meta’s gains are primarily coming from improvements in its AI-powered recommendation and advertising systems, which help the company predict what users want to see and which advertisements they are most likely to engage with.

In its latest earnings, Meta said the number of advertising impressions across its platforms increased 10%, while the average price per advertisement rose%. The company’s chief financial officer Susan Li said its AI investments were delivering substantial additional advertising revenue through stronger user engagement, better recommendations and more efficient monetisation.

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For instance, improvements to Meta’s recommendation systems increased the time users spent watching Instagram Reels by more than 4% during the quarter. The company also said its Generative Ads Recommendation Model (GEM) advertising model drove a 1.7% increase in conversions for certain advertising campaigns and a 9.6% increase in app advertising conversions. Meta’s GEM model is an AI system that analyses user behaviour and advertising signals to predict which ads people are most likely to engage with, helping advertisers improve targeting and conversions.

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A conversion refers to a desired action taken by a user after seeing an advertisement, such as purchasing a product, downloading an application or signing up for a service.

Meta is also deploying AI tools that allow advertisers to create advertisements, manage campaigns and optimise their spending. According to the company, advertisers who adopted recommendations from its Meta AI Business Assistant recorded almost 5% more conversions at the same cost per conversion, compared with similar advertisers who did not use them.

Why does Meta benefit more from AI improvements?

According to research firm Bernstein, the answer lies in a fundamental difference between how advertising works on social media platforms and traditional search engines.

When a person searches Google for a particular product, the search query itself provides an indication of what they want. However, when someone scrolls through Instagram or Facebook, they may not be actively looking to purchase anything. Meta must therefore predict what products or services could interest them.

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This makes improvements in AI particularly valuable for Meta, since better predictions allow it to deliver more relevant advertisements, improve conversions and attract greater advertising spending.

Bernstein estimated that Meta captured nearly half of incremental digital advertising spending in the second quarter of 2026. It also suggested that Meta could overtake Google Search as the largest individual destination for digital advertising spending by the end of the year. The comparison excludes Google’s other advertising businesses, including YouTube.

Why is Google’s AI push creating challenges?

Unlike Meta, which is deploying AI to improve an existing advertising format, Google is increasingly integrating the technology into the core search experience itself.

Its AI Overviews and AI Mode products provide users with summarised or conversational answers, potentially reducing their need to click through conventional search results. This also changes how advertisements are displayed and monetised.

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During Google’s latest earnings call, chief business officer Philipp Schindler acknowledged that growing usage of AI Mode had affected search revenue growth because the new experience currently generates less advertising revenue.

However, Schindler clarified that foreign-exchange effects were the single largest contributor to the slowdown in search revenue growth.

The challenge was highlighted by research firm Forrester, which noted that Google’s search queries were growing at their fastest year-on-year rate in five years, even as advertising revenue growth slowed to its lowest level in five quarters.

Forrester researchers Emily Collins and Nikhil Lai argued that AI was beginning to separate growth in search usage from growth in advertising revenue. They also pointed to declining referral traffic to external websites as users increasingly obtained information directly from AI-generated answers.

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Adding more advertisements to these interfaces could improve Google’s monetisation, but Forrester cautioned that excessive advertising could undermine users’ trust in AI-generated responses.

Can Google reverse the slowdown?

Google maintains that AI represents an expansion opportunity rather than a fundamental threat to its search business.

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During its earnings call, chief executive Sundar Pichai said queries in AI Mode were, on average, three times longer than conventional searches. Most AI Mode queries represented additional search activity.

The company is expanding advertisements in AI Overviews and AI Mode to more users and international markets, including advertisements appearing during follow-up questions in conversations.

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Google is also using its Gemini models to help advertisers develop campaigns. The company said Gemini helped generate more than 1.5 billion advertising assets during the quarter.