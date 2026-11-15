Why India’s indigenous AI models need better data for regional languages

Written by Serene Joshua

On November 3, the IndiaAI Mission, under the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, announced the release of three indigenous foundation language models. EKA-1 covers the 22 scheduled Indian languages and is designed for tasks such as mathematics, coding, and reasoning. The other two language models, Dhīr 2B and Dhīr 5B, support 10 Indian languages for uses like retrieving information from documents and supporting government and business services.

This is just the latest in a series of indigenous multilingual large language models (LLMs) that aim to bring Indian regional languages into mainstream artificial intelligence (AI) adoption. These models had subsidised access to national AI compute infrastructure and were built as part of the IndiaAI Innovation Centre pillar, set up in 2024, which enables developing indigenous and homegrown LLMs and domain-specific foundational models.

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Computing power, however, is only one side of the problem in building for India’s diverse demography. The other major hurdle is data. A model can handle a language only as well as the data it learns from, and many of India’s languages have very little available data.

In India’s mission to build indigenous AI for India, the problem of ready and available data, especially domestic linguistic data, will remain a major hurdle to address. We explain what makes some languages “high-resource” or “low-resource”, the data needed at different levels of training and building an LLM, and what India’s AI builders can do next.

What is a low-resource language?

India is one of the most language-diverse countries in the world, with speakers in over 19,500 languages and dialects. A lack of multilingual and local language AI models, thus, leaves these populations vulnerable to relying on poor models and limited access to digital services in sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and governance.

In order to understand how to improve access to digital services through languages, it’s important to identify what kinds of languages require significant focus. AI models and services can be built more easily in languages such as English, Hindi, or Arabic, as these are “high-resource” languages. This means that there is plenty of language data and resources, such as digitised text and audio data, alongside research being developed and used to build models in these languages.

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Languages on the other end of this spectrum are what need attention. There are several regional and vernacular languages that have very little digitised linguistic data and computerised text in native languages, such as Assamese, Bhojpuri, or Dogri. These are called “low-resource” languages.

The important factor to distinguish here is not how many people speak a language but rather how much data is available to build models in these languages. Languages like Bhojpuri, spoken by large populations, remain low-resource, as there is not enough capital for collecting linguistic data and building on these languages.

What kinds of data does an AI model need?

At the centre of building multilingual LLMs is thus the need for quality data and how available or lacking a language is in terms of digitised linguistic data. Different kinds of data are needed at different levels of training and building an LLM.

One type of data is unlabelled text and speech data, which is text and audio from sources such as Wikipedia articles, news stories, and digital books. This presents information in a raw form, stripped of any annotations or labelling. This type of unlabelled data helps a model in the pre-training stage, enabling it to familiarise itself with forms of grammar, types of vocabulary and the structure of sentences by predicting patterns and next words.

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Collecting text and speech data is only the first step in building multilingual LLMs. Thousands of hours of recordings and raw text must be annotated with structural markers, tags, and metadata, so that a model can understand what the information represents and how to process it. This human labelling is labour-intensive and cannot be automated: it requires native speakers and domain experts who can capture local idioms, cultural nuances, and context.

What explains this lack of resources?

At first glance, crawling the web can seem like a great solution to getting data for languages as it is an inexpensive task containing a multitude of texts and websites. But this works mostly in the favour of English and other high-resource languages with historically mass-produced literature, making it the internet’s dominant language.

For a language like Hindi, there is comparatively less presence on the internet and for languages like Assamese or Santali, it is far worse. The content that does exist in regional languages is also largely available in the form of legislation, government documents, and the news, which is different from everyday spoken language.

Translation and isolated language data, if used solely from these sources, will strip away cultural context, which is a central element of training an LLM. These will result in models that can communicate to a user in a language they can read and understand linguistically; however, it will bring in concepts and terms that are completely foreign.

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For example, if a user asks a Tamil chatbot which foods are nutritious, a model trained on translated or web-scraped data might respond in grammatically perfect Tamil but suggest asparagus, as its dataset relies on raw translations with “nutritious food” being statistically associated to asparagus. While the translation is accurate, the model outputs a probability that is culturally irrelevant rather than understanding whether asparagus even exists in local markets, as opposed to something more readily available like drumsticks.

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Misinformation like this can be far more serious in sectors like healthcare, education, farming or local law, with queries returning foreign legal advice or regionally irrelevant medical advice.

This also poses a challenge when trying to build Indic language models. Popular models such as ChatGPT or GPT-4 process text using a tokeniser, which converts words into numbers. Most tokenisers, however, were built for English and struggle to effectively process Indic scripts. These tokenisers split a word into many subword and byte-level pieces, so a sentence that would take 10 tokens in English might take up 35 to 140 tokens in an Indian language.

Commercial AI services charge per token, making processing regional languages expensive and slow. In order to fix this “token tax”, building native Indic tokenisers is crucial. It is impossible to build such a tokeniser unless there are enough rich and culturally grounded linguistic datasets available for training.

What should India’s AI builders do next?

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It is important to note, however, that adding digital datasets to a low-resource language in this way does not guarantee the language becoming “high-resource” overnight. Languages like English, Arabic, and Hindi are high-resource also owing to centuries of literature, writing and media. But with AI, newer language data is now being developed and gathered for languages with the sole purpose of accessing AI services, capturing only a part of how these languages are used.

For this reason, builders under the IndiaAI Mission must be supported and encouraged not only to develop indigenous and homegrown multilingual LLMs, but to ensure a focus on obtaining culturally relevant and locally placed language data, involving collaboration from members of regional communities.

When builders work with communities, community members can be part of not just using AI services but also building and developing the digitisation and preservation of their local languages, preventing indigenous knowledge systems from fading in an internet-first economy.

The author is a research assistant at the Technology and Society Program, Carnegie India.