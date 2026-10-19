Why Indian companies are struggling to scale AI despite rapid adoption: An expert explains

Indian enterprises are struggling to scale artificial intelligence (AI) deployments due to challenges around data quality, security and a shortage of skilled professionals, even as a divide emerges between companies that have integrated the technology into their operations and those still experimenting with it, according to Sriram Raghavan, General Manager, IBM Software, India and Software Innovation Labs.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Raghavan said enterprises were increasingly grappling with how to make reliable data available to AI agents, manage identity and security risks, and ensure regulatory compliance as they moved towards deploying the technology at scale.

He also said that while India should invest in building sovereign AI capabilities, achieving complete independence across the technology stack was currently impractical, particularly given its dependence on foreign hardware. Edited excerpts:

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Is AI sovereignty something that the government is trying to drive, or do you see enterprises also thinking about the issue?

Sovereignty is about control and choice. You are right, there is a set of considerations, a long-term strategy that MeitY (the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and the government will think about. But control and choice are things even enterprises care about. They know they are making strategic decisions with broad-based impact, long-term implications for their overall architecture, and a fast-moving technology.

The only difference is the government now looks at a much longer arc. The government is thinking about sovereignty at all layers of the stack, and we know that sovereignty at the hardware layer is a multi-decade enterprise. But enterprises actually care about the same control and choice that the government is talking about with respect to sovereignty..

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The government simply has to take a longer strategic view. In our conversations, it’s very clear that they also have to be pragmatic. Looking for full stack sovereignty today is impractical. Do you have homegrown AI accelerators? You don’t. Do you have homegrown servers? You don’t. Should you be investing in the skills and the capacity to get that? Absolutely. But on the other hand, you can insist that regulated workloads run on infrastructure owned by Indian entities.

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But from a software point of view, how far can software supplant what eventually, or at least at this point in time, also increasingly looks like a very hardware-related issue?

There is opportunity to drive up AI efficiency at every layer of the stack. You can drive efficiency by improving power efficiency, building a better platform that uses that hardware, and having newer model architectures that give you the same intelligence but are less computed. All three waves are happening. But the reality is that at any given point in time, these happen at a different rate and pace. You’re not going to get a new AI chip rolled out every quarter.

Models are coming up very rapidly. You look at a country like India where there’s going to be both global open-weight models and Indic language models. So, the software platform today is a big control point because it says, given the models that I want to run and the hardware that I have, make the best use of this. Now, is it true that where hardware prices go up, this layer becomes important? In fact, it becomes even more important because I’ve already spent this money; get me the maximum value out of this.

In the long run, you can step back 10 years later and ask, how much did a unit of AI intelligence cost in 2025? How much did it cost in 2035? There, there will be impact at all three layers. But the most immediate lever you have right now is the software layer. And two of our core value props include AI cost optimisation, where we’re open to the hardware; we run on anybody’s hardware, and we help you use that hardware effectively. Second is this whole thing around compliance.

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AI-related supply chains are currently disrupted, and access to infrastructure is increasingly becoming a challenge. Big AI labs have yet to commit major investments in India to try to work with Indian enterprises. So, for a country that isn’t at the leading edge of AI hardware or software, what’s the way forward?

Enterprise AI is about a change in the operating model of a company. We’re seeing that there are currently two types of organisations: those that are actively deploying AI, and those that are still experimenting with it. When we worked with MeitY earlier this year for a report, the number in the country, based on that sample, was 15% in the first category, and 85% in the second category. So, it’s very clear a divide is emerging.

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IBM wants to help more companies get into the first category. And as a company that has both technology and consulting, we help them both in organisational transformation and in technology. From a technology perspective, to succeed in agentic AI transformation, we’re also helping companies with identifying core architectural building blocks.

We’re helping companies build a real-time context layer for their AI agents. We’re also starting to see what those key architectural primitives are that every enterprise needs to embrace. So that they can get on this ramp of scaling from one use case to the next use case, the third use case. And if you step back and ask what those architectural principles are, the first is the emergence of this notion that you need real-time context for your agents to really work effectively.

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The second primitive that we see is this notion that you need to have a cross-cutting view of governance. The third area that is increasingly becoming important, and that is hurting scaling, is fundamental things like identity and security. And the last consideration is, of course, infrastructure. I have to now worry about questions like, where do I get GPUs? Where do I run the models? How do I run it cost-effectively? So, automation of the infrastructure to keep up with AI becomes a fourth consideration. At IBM, every product of ours runs across a true hybrid estate. And I think that is a very differentiated value problem, as companies think about who they partner with.

Why are Indian enterprises slow to embrace AI? Where are the main bottlenecks?

One is a data bottleneck. Enterprises need to have trustworthy data that is fresh, accurate, and connected, made available to the agent. It is about whether the agent is able to, through its tools, get access to the data, so that whatever response it gives to the customer or the partner is something you can trust and scale. So, it falls back to a data challenge.

For some others, the scaling comes back to an identity and security challenge, especially in regulated industries. There is this plumbing that you have to do, where an end customer, let’s say, talks to an agent and a bank, and the agent at the bank is given an agentic tool. That agent tool calls some piece of data, fetches it back. You need to be able to track it, because you have to prove to the regulator what happened.

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And in India, there is certainly also, we heard from clients, a skills challenge. Relative to the scale of the country, I think the number we said was that by 2030, India was probably going to need about 350 million trained AI professionals. Are we there yet? No.

Regulating AI seems to be a subject that most geographies are grappling with. Agentic AI capabilities have thrown a new regulatory challenge. What do you see as being the right approach to make a law for AI?

Some of the conversation we’re talking about refers to companies that put out consumer-facing agents/models directly for public use. And I think that every country is going to make a decision on what kind of regulation needs to cover those use cases. From our enterprise perspective, I think we’ve been relatively consistent on this topic: existing domain-specific, use-case-based regulation is the right approach. But you extend it for the agentic era. In other words, it doesn’t mean to say somehow that we have regulation in healthcare.

The model of outsourcing pioneered by Indian IT firms seems to be coming under threat by AI labs placing forward-deployed engineers within enterprises. How does one compete with that?

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We actually see that as a huge opportunity. If anything, what that tells you is that having the best model or the largest model is insufficient to deliver value to enterprises. And in fact, a lot of the value is in the integration of AI into business process workflow systems. So, to some extent, the fact that they are attempting to do this, we see as a signal that we have an advantage as probably the only major technology company and a consulting company that brings this value problem.

Now, to your comment around what having a model means, is it an advantage? We think of AI models as eventually going to become a commodity. It means switching costs are relatively trivial. We believe models are getting to the point where they’re going to get commoditised. Maybe in the consumer space, there is room for a dominant consumer player, but in the enterprise world, models are a means to an end. And we’re seeing that with the conversation around open-weight models, small language models (SLMs), sovereign models, that eventually the game is going to be about: can I have an open, flexible platform in which I can run my fit-for-purpose AI agents most efficiently and securely using whatever model is appropriate and switching to new models as new technology comes around.

(The interview took place in Mumbai, where the reporter was present at IBM’s invite)