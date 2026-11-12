Why New York schools are pushing back against Google’s AI, and what is at stake

Google, whose name has become synonymous with internet search, is in the middle of a battle with New York schools over how students can use its search engine.

The company announced on November 3 that it would turn off access to Search and its standalone artificial intelligence (AI) tools by default for K–12 student accounts, unless school administrators turn them on. Google later clarified that schools could enable Search without enabling the standalone Gemini chatbot. But schools that want to block AI-generated answers within Search would have to turn off Search itself. The changes are scheduled to take effect in early 2027.

The company’s rationale? “Search and AI are deeply integrated”, according to Chris Phillips, Google’s vice president for education.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The announcement came amid wider scrutiny of Google’s push to integrate AI into Search. Just days earlier, the company had inadvertently revealed that its AI Mode generated less advertising revenue per query than traditional Search. Its insistence on retaining AI features in Search has now drawn criticism from educators and parents who want the option to turn them off.

In September, New York City announced its one-year moratorium on student-facing generative AI, covering nearly 600,000 public school students through eighth grade. High school students can use AI only in approved programmes, while the city prohibits AI companion chatbots across all grades.

How did US schools become so dependent on Google?

“For the last 10–15 years Google has been trying to become a default presence in schools across the world,” Ben Williamson, senior lecturer in digital education at the University of Edinburgh, told The Indian Express.

Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have become the most widely issued student devices in the US since the company piloted them in 2010. By 2016, they accounted for 58% of mobile computing devices shipped to US schools, according to Reuters.

Story continues below this ad

Schools also rely on Gmail, Google Docs and Google Classroom, where teachers can set assignments. Williamson pointed to the company’s integration with hundreds of other educational apps. Google’s single sign-on system lets students and teachers use one Google account to access those apps too.

A laptop in a language art class where the teacher had students write argumentative paragraphs about free will and enter them into a Google chatbot that graded them on their arguments, at Southwest Miami High School, Miami, Fla., April, 2025. (Ysa Perez/The New York Times) A laptop in a language art class where the teacher had students write argumentative paragraphs about free will and enter them into a Google chatbot that graded them on their arguments, at Southwest Miami High School, Miami, Fla., April, 2025. (Ysa Perez/The New York Times)

“All of this eventually means schools struggle to separate themselves from Google — they have become dependent on Google for all their digital needs,” Williamson added.

Concerns about Google’s growing influence in schools predate the current AI controversy. Researchers have since questioned the implications of schools’ reliance on Google’s products, while European regulators have scrutinised their use over data protection concerns. In January 2024, Denmark’s data protection authority ordered 53 municipalities to change how they shared pupils’ personal data with Google through Chromebooks and Google Workspace.

Also in Explained | How Google’s AI push is threatening search ad revenues and spooking investors

In August, the company enabled AI features by default in Google Classroom for schools that had already allowed students access to its standalone Gemini chatbot. This move sparked objections from school leaders and parents who wanted greater control over how students used AI tools.

Story continues below this ad

Williamson argues that Google is now using these existing dependencies, or what he calls “lock-ins”, to push its AI products into schools.

“Many schools do not want to feel forced to use AI just because they are already using other Google products,” Williamson said. “It reduces their institutional autonomy and the freedom of educators to make professional decisions about the tools they use in classrooms.”

Why are schools concerned about generative AI?

Search engines have long used machine learning, Williamson said. “But what people are really objecting to is ‘generative AI’.”

Beyond cheating and inaccurate answers, researchers have raised questions about how reliance on AI-generated responses could affect children’s critical thinking and independent learning. A 2026 review of 22 studies on generative AI use in school education, published in Computers and Education: Artificial Intelligence, identified potential risks including cognitive dependence, students overestimating their own understanding, and effects on psychological wellbeing. The researchers also highlighted gaps in the evidence and recommended safeguards.

Story continues below this ad

Williamson argues that “there is no clear evidence of the benefits of generative AI for students and it may even undermine their learning practices.” Google, however, claims its research found measurable improvements in student learning with Guided Learning, a feature in its Gemini chatbot.

The risks have already become a subject of litigation. The parents of a US schoolgirl have sued Google, alleging that she used Gemini on her school-provided Chromebook to plan a suicide attempt after beginning to use the chatbot at 13. They accused Google of failing to adequately warn students of its risks.

Google said it was reviewing the allegations and had worked with medical professionals and researchers to develop safeguards for young users.

So what exactly has Google announced now?

Google has proposed two options for schools that enable Search. One is conventional search with AI Overviews (AI-generated summaries of search results) and the option to ask questions in an AI chat. The other is search with Guided Learning, a feature in Gemini that Google says prompts students to work through a physics problem or a book report step by step before giving them an answer.

Story continues below this ad

Google began piloting Guided Learning in Search at selected US schools in November. It has also made Guided Learning available globally through Google Classroom, where teachers can assign activities based on classroom material.

A test by The New York Times, however, found that the consumer version of Guided Learning produced a detailed essay in response to a school history assignment. Brit Mennuti, Google Classroom’s product lead, told the newspaper that the version being piloted in schools has additional restrictions and would let teachers review students’ chatbot transcripts.

Does Google’s decision raise antitrust concerns?

Google’s decision has also raised questions about the power it exercises over schools that depend on its services. Lina Khan, former chair of the US Federal Trade Commission, accused Google of using its “search monopoly to coerce schools” into adopting AI. On November 9, US Senator Ed Markey called on Google to reverse its decision and explain whether it could separate generative AI features from Search.

The question of whether Google can legally bundle AI features with Search has already reached the courts. In September, a US federal judge dismissed an antitrust claim by publisher Penske Media, which had accused Google of unlawfully tying AI Overviews to its search engine. The judge found that Penske had failed to sufficiently establish that Search and AI Overviews were separate products, a key requirement for an unlawful tying claim.

Story continues below this ad

Whether Google’s policy for schools raises antitrust concerns, particularly given its dominance of the search market, remains an open question.

Who gets to decide what technology children get to use?

Beyond the competition concerns, Williamson questioned how much influence technology companies have acquired over public education.

“Companies like Google have become almost like international policy authorities,” he said. “They are able to shape what happens in schools through changing how digital platforms, apps and services operate…It’s as if they can set education policy through programming code.”

Story continues below this ad

He also questioned the growing commercial influence over education. “Private companies should not be able to determine what happens in public education systems,” he said.

Williamson called for stronger procurement and evaluation processes, including clear ways for schools to exit contracts and switch technology providers. He also argued that schools should be able to move their data between platforms and independently assess changes to the software they use, before companies roll out new features to millions of classrooms.