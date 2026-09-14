AI vocabulary is changing fast: Five phrases at the heart of the tech

The vocabulary around artificial intelligence is changing almost as quickly as the technology itself. (Magnific)

The vocabulary around artificial intelligence (AI) is changing almost as quickly as the technology itself.

Until recently, much of the public conversation around AI revolved around terms such as large language models, hallucinations, prompt engineering and generative AI. But as frontier models become more capable, a new set of terms is beginning to enter the discussion.

Some have existed in academic research for years, but are becoming more relevant as capabilities catch up with what researchers had previously treated largely as theoretical questions. Others have emerged from recent work by companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI.

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Here are five terms likely to increasingly feature in conversations around frontier AI: