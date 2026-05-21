Why workers that are helping teach AI robots their trade are worried

As companies race to build smarter humanoid robots, concerns are mounting among workers that the very data they are helping create could eventually automate their own jobs. (Objectways)

The next big raw material in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race may not be chips or compute power, but human actions themselves. Across factories, warehouses, kitchens and retail floors in India, workers wearing head-mounted cameras are recording hundreds of thousands of hours of “egocentric” or first-person data that is increasingly being used to train robotics and embodied AI systems.

But as companies race to build smarter humanoid robots, concerns are mounting among workers that the very data they are helping create could eventually automate their own jobs.

Egocentric data refers to video and sensor recordings captured from the perspective of the person performing a task. Typically collected using cameras mounted on the head, chest or wrist, the footage shows exactly what a human worker sees while carrying out an activity — picking up an object, assembling components, navigating cluttered spaces or stocking shelves.