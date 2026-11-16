Did China use export-banned Nvidia chips to train its most advanced AI models?

Some of China’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies may have used Nvidia’s most advanced chips to train their latest models, despite US restrictions on exporting the processors to the country, a new investigation has found.

The findings, which suggest some of the clearest technical evaluation yet of Chinese developers accessing restricted American computing hardware, have emerged at a time when Nvidia is already facing intense scrutiny over its dealings with China, following the resignation of its chief executive Jensen Huang.

The research, published by the US-based Unemployment Labs, an independent research organisation led by former OpenAI researcher Will DePue, found distinctive hardware fingerprints in six AI models developed by four Chinese companies: DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, MiniMax and Ant Group. The patterns matched Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs, among the world’s most powerful processors for training AI systems, whose exports to China require US government approval.

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The findings have renewed questions over the effectiveness of Washington’s semiconductor export controls, a key component of its efforts to prevent China from catching up with the US in advanced AI. Though it is important to note that while the investigation suggests that Chinese developers accessed Blackwell chips, it does not conclusively establish whether the processors were physically brought into China, and if American export-control laws were violated.

The US has imposed restrictions on exports of advanced GPUs to China as part of a broader effort to slow Beijing’s progress in AI and prevent American technology from strengthening China’s military capabilities. Washington is particularly concerned that powerful AI chips, which are crucial for training advanced AI models, could help China develop sophisticated weapons systems, improve intelligence gathering and surveillance, and enhance its cyber warfare capabilities.

The links showing that Chinese models used Nvidia chips

Unlike previous investigations relying on leaked documents or industry insiders, Unemployment Labs examined the publicly released weights of Chinese AI models, which are the billions of numerical values that determine how an AI system processes information.

Researchers found that the initial arrangement of these values leaves behind a mathematical pattern determined partly by the GPU hardware used to generate them. Some traces of this arrangement survive training, allowing researchers to work backwards and identify the type of processor involved.

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The investigation found that DeepSeek-V4-Flash and MiniMax-M3 matched Nvidia’s B200 or B300 processors, while DeepSeek-V4-Pro, Moonshot’s Kimi K3 and K3.1-Pro, and Ant Group’s Ling-3.1-flash matched the GB200 or GB300 architecture.

Significantly, earlier models developed by these companies showed fingerprints associated with Nvidia’s previous-generation Hopper processors, suggesting a transition towards Blackwell hardware during 2026.

The researchers tested their methodology against 24 models whose developers had publicly disclosed their training hardware, finding that the results matched those disclosures in every case. They also reproduced the fingerprints of two Chinese models on physical Blackwell GPUs.

Based on their calculations, the analysis estimated that five distinct training runs collectively required around 12,000 Blackwell GPUs, with a plausible range of 7,000–22,000 chips. However, these estimates depend on assumptions about training duration and efficiency.

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Importantly, the fingerprints identify the hardware used to initialise a model’s weights, which may not necessarily be the hardware used throughout training. The researchers acknowledged that this distinction prevented them from conclusively establishing how the models were trained.

How China may gain access to restricted US-made chips

The research provides technical support to allegations made by senior American officials earlier this year. In July, White House technology adviser Michael Kratsios alleged that Moonshot AI had acquired servers containing Nvidia’s GB300 processors and accessed additional GB300 systems in Thailand, likely to train its AI models.

Kratsios also accused Moonshot of using a sophisticated system to extract information from Anthropic’s AI models to develop its own Kimi K3 model. The allegations illustrated Washington’s concerns that Chinese AI developers were circumventing restrictions on both advanced hardware and American AI technology.

There is also evidence suggesting that restricted processors have continued to enter China through third countries. In a September analysis, nonprofit research organisation Epoch AI found that trade data was consistent with more than $3 billion worth of advanced chips being smuggled into China through Malaysia between April 2024 and June 2025.

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According to the research, China reported importing $3.8 billion worth of servers from Malaysia during the period, while Malaysia recorded exports worth only $600 million to China. While both countries reported broadly similar quantities, their valuations differed sharply.

Epoch AI said the discrepancy was consistent with schemes involving intermediaries routing advanced AI servers through Malaysia while declaring them as ordinary computing equipment. It estimated that the suspected trade could represent around 150,000 Nvidia H100-equivalents of computing capacity.

However, the organisation cautioned that the customs data alone did not prove smuggling. The suspected trade also declined sharply after Malaysia introduced new export permit requirements for advanced AI chips in July 2025.

A political dispute within the Trump administration

The controversy surrounding Nvidia has spilled beyond the company and the AI industry, exposing divisions within US President Donald Trump’s cabinet over the enforcement of chip export restrictions.

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On Friday (November 13), Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly pointed towards Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s department for failing to blacklist Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a company suspected of helping Chinese entities access restricted Nvidia processors.

In an interview with CNBC, Bessent said the Treasury, State and Defence departments, along with the US Trade Representative, had supported placing Megaspeed on the Commerce Department’s Entity List for months.

Megaspeed has come under scrutiny following revelations that Huang, who resigned as Nvidia’s CEO on November 12, had an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, the company’s former chief executive, whom US intelligence officials suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence.

China has rejected the espionage allegations, while Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing. Singaporean authorities, which separately investigated the company’s dealings involving AI servers, said they had insufficient evidence to establish that Alice Huang committed an offence, although investigations into Megaspeed and other individuals remain ongoing.

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The controversy has also brought Lutnick’s position under scrutiny. CNN reported that some senior Trump administration officials had discussed his possible removal, although the White House publicly expressed confidence in him.

Beyond the political fallout, the dispute has exposed a larger vulnerability in Washington’s approach to semiconductor controls, that even if the US prevents advanced processors from being shipped directly to China, Chinese AI developers could continue accessing them through overseas data centres, making enforcement considerably more difficult.