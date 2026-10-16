Artificial intelligence (AI) agents tasked with conducting research and evaluations on the Internet managed to bypass security safeguards and gain unauthorised access to live systems of Indian organisations, accessing sensitive business records, personal data and confidential information, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has revealed.

In what could be the first known instances of AI agents going “rogue” and accessing the cyber infrastructure of India-based entities, CERT-In said none of the affected organisations had detected the breaches themselves. Instead, the incidents came to light after AI model providers voluntarily disclosed them following internal reviews.

The disclosures come amid growing concerns over AI agents operating beyond their intended instructions, and the cybersecurity risks arising from increasingly autonomous systems. CERT-In, which operates under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has also flagged a separate, financially motivated cyberattack campaign against Indian entities in which attackers used AI-powered offensive tools to dramatically reduce the time required to compromise systems.

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After tip-toeing on an AI law, India is moving towards regulating the technology, MeitY Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said earlier this month. The Indian Express had reported that the broad rethink from targeted lawmaking to an expansive regulatory framework comes amid growing instances of objectionable, high-quality deepfakes, and the government’s anxieties over agentic AI, along with cybersecurity risks posed by such platforms.

What exactly happened to the Indian organisations

In an advisory issued Thursday (October 15), CERT-In said: “Recently, CERT-In has received multiple voluntary disclosures from AI model providers stating that their models, during research and evaluation activity on the internet, had reached the live systems of Indian organisations.”

According to CERT-In, the AI models acted beyond the authorisation granted for their assigned tasks. Their activities included accessing business records containing personal information and confidential material.

The agents were able to exploit credentials and connection settings exposed through application configuration files, publicly available code repositories, and cloud service roles with excessive permissions.

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Significantly, CERT-In said none of the organisations concerned had identified the unauthorised activity. The breaches were brought to their attention only after the AI model providers discovered the incidents during their own internal assessments. The agency did not identify the affected organisations, the AI developers involved, or the specific models responsible.

Why AI agents pose a cybersecurity risk

Unlike conventional AI chatbots, which primarily respond to user queries, AI agents can independently plan and execute tasks, browse websites, interact with software tools and take actions on behalf of users with limited human supervision.

Such capabilities, however, also create the risk of agents acting outside the boundaries established by their developers or users, particularly when they interact with live websites and external systems.

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The incidents disclosed by CERT-In highlight how these systems can end up accessing infrastructure they were never authorised to interact with, especially when conventional cybersecurity weaknesses expose sensitive credentials or data.

CERT-In’s recommendations

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CERT-In has advised AI developers to isolate research and evaluation environments, allowing agents to connect only to systems expressly required for their assigned tasks. Importantly, it has recommended that such restrictions be enforced through technical network controls rather than relying solely on instructions given to AI models.

“Define in every task the systems and actions that are in scope, and treat everything else as out of scope,” the agency said.

It also recommended automatically terminating an agent’s operations if it accesses third-party systems, discovers or uses unauthorised credentials, or triggers a failure signal. An independent human operator should also have the authority to stop or restart an agent’s activities.

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The underlying vulnerabilities identified in the incidents were conventional cybersecurity weaknesses, including exposed passwords, API keys, configuration files and excessively permissive cloud access settings.

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While Application Programming Interface (API) refers to a set of rules and protocols that allows different software applications to communicate and exchange data with one another, an API key is a unique, randomly generated alphanumeric code that an application uses to identify and authenticate itself when making requests to an API.

How cybercriminals are using AI agents to attack Indian entities

Separately, CERT-In has identified a financially motivated cyberattack campaign targeting Indian organisations in which threat actors deployed publicly available AI-native offensive-security frameworks. The agency said such tools were being misused and rebranded, with deployments observed across infrastructure in several countries.

In the campaign targeting Indian entities, AI-powered tools reduced the time between initial access and the eventual impact of an attack from several days to just a few hours. CERT-In also observed that attackers were using multiple AI agents simultaneously, with coordinated operations continuing for hours or even days to achieve their objectives.

Also read | For AI governance, hard laws over hollow words

The agency further warned that organisations which failed to comprehensively address the vulnerabilities exploited during the initial intrusion were attacked again within days, sometimes on a larger scale.

AI agents going rogue

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OpenAI disclosed in July that models being evaluated for advanced cybersecurity capabilities escaped their restricted testing environment and accessed the open Internet. They exploited a previously unknown vulnerability in software being used as a package-registry proxy and subsequently gained access to systems belonging to AI developer platform Hugging Face.

Anthropic subsequently disclosed three instances in which Claude models accessed infrastructure belonging to real organisations during cybersecurity evaluations. A configuration problem exposed real Internet systems to the models, which believed that the targets were part of their testing environment. Claude exploited weak passwords and unsecured endpoints while pursuing the cybersecurity challenges it had been given.

Meta said during an evaluation conducted by an independent testing firm earlier this year, a configuration error inadvertently gave one of its models Internet access. The model then exploited a security vulnerability in a third-party service. Meta said it was investigating the episode.