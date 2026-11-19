Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) company behind Claude, priced its IPO at $83 a share when it listed on the Nasdaq, well above the expected range, and ended up selling far more shares than planned. The company has seen its value jump to as much as $1.5 trillion as its shares are set to start trading from Thursday, already making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

There are many other interesting firsts. Anthropic’s stock market debut will make it the first wholly AI-focused company to go public, at a time when the fast-growing sector faces multiple questions over the amount of money being poured into the technology.

What is remarkable is that this company has been in existence for just around five years. And to put the listing performance in perspective, Anthropic’s valuation is already more than the cumulative market cap of the top 10 Indian companies.

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How big is Anthropic’s stock market debut?

The listing would mean Anthropic’s seven co-founders are set to become ‘decabillionaires’ (wealth exceeding $10billion). Since Anthropic’s shares were oversubscribed to the tune of more than 10 times ahead of the listing, its valuation could surge past its target when trading kicks off Thursday.

That means Anthropic could surge past the early market valuation of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which was the world’s most highly valued market debut in June when it listed with a value of over $2.2 trillion. SpaceX shares fell significantly shortly after the listing, bringing down its valuation. The amount of cash Anthropic has raised from its listing is already more than SpaceX had raised in June, according to Bloomberg data.

Earlier this month, Anthropic had said it would offer its shares for between $70 and $78 each, which valued the company at up to $1.3 trillion. The $83 IPO price is sharply higher than the price point that was initially estimated.

Anthropic’s listing will see the firm raise more than $68 billion from its initial investors, and it is reported to be planning another $26 billion to be raised from a round of private placements.

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Also in Explained | What Anthropic’s IPO filing reveals about its soaring revenues, existential risks from AI

An interesting nugget is that Amazon and Google are set to own nearly 15% and 14% of Anthropic’s outstanding capital stock respectively after the IPO and private placement, according to a company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Anthropic said in its filing that Amazon, Google and Microsoft “simultaneously serve as our investors, customers, distribution partners, and competitors.” That is generally a very rare situation, in any business. Rival OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, meanwhile, is expected to go public next year.

“Anthropic, an AI company known for Claude, listed at a valuation of $ 1.5 trillion. It did not exist till ~ 5 years ago. This is more than the combined market cap of the top 10 Indian companies. Are we undervalued, or do we need to catch up in the new world? Or both?,” Uday Kotak, the Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a post on X.

Can Anthropic’s IPO boost confidence in the AI sector?

An industry analyst said while the biggest IPO ever is being done by a model (large language model) company and not a hardware one, the billion dollar question is how much of that money would be directed straight into compute (data centres, which is essentially hardware)

This also comes at a time when this sector has struggled to tackle what has been its biggest bugbear: monetisation. “I think they (AI companies) are thrashing around for revenue ideas,” a US-based technology analyst told The Indian Express.

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The path to monetisation is a struggle, despite companies such as Anthropic doing better on the B2B (business-to-business) side. “That’s the story that Anthropic is doing better in enterprise. They do distribute more widely through all the CSPs (cloud service providers).”