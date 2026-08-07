In recent weeks, four separate disclosures involving OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta and the UK’s AI Security Institute (AISI) have raised fresh questions about how AI agents are tested before deployment.

The AISI, a research organisation within the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology that evaluates the safety and capabilities of frontier AI models, disclosed on Tuesday (August 4) that AI agents powered by Anthropic’s experimental Mythos 5 and OpenAI’s flagship GPT-5.6-Sol had engaged in unauthorised actions during cybersecurity evaluations designed to assess their capabilities.

Responding to the findings in a statement to The Indian Express, Britain’s AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said the actions had been detected during “routine cybersecurity testing” and that “AISI caught it and stopped it quickly”. He described identifying “new behaviour like this” and sharing the findings as “exactly what AISI was set up to do”.

Cybersecurity breaches at OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta. Cybersecurity breaches at OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta.

The incidents raise a question: Do these indicate a new class of cybersecurity risk, or are they primarily revealing the limitations of how increasingly autonomous AI systems pursue goals during testing?

What are agents and why do they need evaluations?

Unlike chatbots, or by extension Large Language Models (LLMs), which provide answers in response to a prompt or question, AI agents enjoy greater autonomy and are designed to pursue goals.

Beyond text generation, agents may engage in complex tasks such as reading and sorting email or analysing financial data. These tasks require them to make decisions, choose their own sequence of actions, and interact with external systems. This autonomy makes their behaviour harder to predict, making evaluations that simulate real-world scenarios increasingly important. Such evaluations provide an opportunity for decision-makers to anticipate unexpected behaviour and course-correct before deployment.

How might AI agents pose a risk?

Unlike traditional software, AI agents are increasingly given the authority to act on a user’s behalf, whether by accessing email, browsing the web, writing code or interacting with other software. That means errors, unexpected behaviour or manipulation can have real-world consequences rather than remaining confined to a conversation.

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Researchers have broadly identified four stages at which these risks arise. A 2025 paper titled AI Agents Under Threat: A Survey of Key Security Challenges and Future Pathways groups them into four categories spanning the information an agent receives, the way it reasons, the actions it takes using external tools, and its interactions with websites, software services and other AI agents.

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At the input stage, attackers may use prompt injections—hidden instructions embedded in web pages, documents or other content an AI agent processes—to manipulate what the agent sees or does.

During reasoning, flaws in planning or decision-making may cause an agent to pursue unintended objectives.

When using external tools, excessive permissions or compromised software can lead to unintended actions, such as sending emails or modifying code.

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Agents that interact with websites, software services or other AI agents introduce risks that can spread across connected systems rather than remaining confined to a single application.

Do these incidents indicate a cybersecurity risk?

Until recently, cybersecurity largely meant defending computer systems against human adversaries. Think cybercriminals stealing bank details, ransomware gangs locking hospital networks, or state-backed hackers targeting government systems. The threat actor was a human with intent and control, and AI was a tool they might use.

AI agents complicate that picture. Unlike chatbots that simply respond to prompts, agents are designed to pursue goals independently, using browsers, coding tools and other software to complete tasks. Recent evaluation incidents show that, while pursuing those goals, some agents have taken actions their developers neither instructed nor anticipated, from creating fake online identities to attempting to deploy malicious code.

Some researchers argue that these incidents are better understood as AI alignment failures rather than cybersecurity failures. AI safety researchers distinguish between capability failures, where an AI cannot complete a task, and alignment failures, where it pursues its objective in violation of its intended constraints.

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“The Hugging Face ‘hack’ was less of an AI security problem, and more of a misalignment problem on OpenAI’s side,” Anita Gurumurthy, executive director of IT for Change, told The Indian Express. “ …the agent drifted away from its original task, and instead hyper-fixated on a wholly different problem, and with enough compute thrown at it, was able to identify a possible way to solve that new problem, which included finding and exploiting a bug in the Hugging Face infrastructure owing to cloud misconfigurations,” she added, citing an analysis by AI security platform Hacktron.

That view is shared by some security researchers. A recent paper co-authored by Google research scientist Mihai Christodorescu and colleagues characterises agent security as a “systems problem”, meaning that developers should not rely on the model alone to behave safely, but build software systems that assume it can make mistakes or be manipulated.

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Other researchers argue that AI agents pose a new cybersecurity concern because the “actor” is no longer a human attacker. Marius Hobbhahn, CEO of AI safety organisation Apollo Research, argued that the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident highlighted the need for better assessments and regulation of internal deployment.

“The Hugging Face x OpenAI hack should be a wake-up call to take loss of control seriously. There was no human in the loop; it was not intended, and it caused real-world harm,” Hobbhahn told The Indian Express. “What happens inside frontier AI companies now clearly affects everyone outside of them… It’s clear that we need better assessments and regulation of internal deployment.”

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Hobbhahn also argued that independent evaluators should assess AI systems earlier in the development process, including during training and internal testing, rather than only after models are completed.

“Right now the paradigm is that external parties check the final checkpoint of the model. But…a lot of the harm can happen earlier, e.g. during training and internal evaluation. Training-run assessments are urgently needed, i.e. external parties need to assess the training process itself,” he argued.

Regardless of how researchers ultimately classify these incidents, the recent incidents suggest that questions once confined to AI safety research are becoming increasingly relevant to cybersecurity, as autonomous systems gain greater access to real-world tools and infrastructure.