Explained: A model for treating two patients with one ventilator

Although splitting ventilators can be inherently dangerous, the researchers say their model shows how some of the issues can be mitigated. (File photo)

New research shows that ventilators can be adapted to help two patients simultaneously in the event of a shortage.

Researchers from King’s College London and Imperial College London have developed a theoretical model for how one ventilator could be used to treat two patients. Although splitting ventilators can be inherently dangerous, the researchers say their model shows how some of the issues can be mitigated. The model uses variable resistances and one-way valves. The airflow delivered to one patient can be manipulated independently of the other.

This approach could be useful for treating Covid-19 patients, and also in other scenarios — including in a military battle field context, the researchers said. The new research is published in Royal Society Open Science.

(Source: Imperial College London)

