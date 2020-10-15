Explained: A cocktail of antibodies to fight Covid-19

First-phase human trials on AZD7442 started in August.

Drug maker AstraZeneca recently said it was moving AZD7442, an antibody cocktail developed for Covid-19 treatment, into late-stage human trials. It has also received around $486 million from the US government for development and supply of this combination.

THE THERAPY: AZD7442 is a combination of two long-acting monoclonal antibodies (LAABs), which mimic natural antibodies. A combination of LAABs could be “complementary” to vaccines as a prophylactic agent, according to AstraZeneca. This means it could either be used on people for whom a vaccine may not be appropriate or be given as added protection to those at high risk.

This combination is similar to the experimental therapy developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — which US President Donald Trump has been treated with after contracting Covid-19. Eli Lilly too has worked on an antibody treatment. Regeneron and Lilly have both reportedly sought emergency authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

TESTS SO FAR: First-phase human trials on AZD7442 started in August. In the next few weeks, AZD7442 will advance into phase 3 trials in more than 6,000 participants at sites in and outside the US. One trial in 5,000 participants will evaluate its safety and efficacy in preventing infection for up to 12 months. The combination is also being tested as a prophylactic in 1,100 participants. AstraZeneca is planning additional trials in 4,000 patients for Covid-19 treatment.

RELEVANCE FOR INDIA: India has over 8 lakh active cases. While a vaccine is still in the works and the country continues to figure out how it will supply the shots to priority groups, AstraZeneca has said it will be ready to supply up to 100,000 doses of this antibody cocktail by the end of 2020. Considering India’s potential for reproducing such therapies under agreement, this could add to the country’s basket — provided trials show the cocktail is worth it.

