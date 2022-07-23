Explained: 92,000 MBBS seats in medical colleges: how they are distributed

July 23, 2022 4:17:19 am
There are 612 medical colleges in the country, 322 government and 290 private. Between them, they have almost almost 92,000 MBBS seats for the 2022-23 session, over 48,000 of these in government colleges and nearly 44,000 in private colleges, according to data tabled by Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha on Friday, in a written response to a question raised by Dr Heena Gavit (BJP) and Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena).
Under a centrally sponsored scheme, 3,495 additional MBBS seats have been approved for existing government colleges in 16 states and Union Territories, the Minister’s reply said. These are in Andhra Pradesh (150 seats), Gujarat (270), Himachal Pradesh (20), Jammu & Kashmir (60), Jharkhand (100), Karnataka (550), Madhya Pradesh (600), Maharashtra (150), Manipur (50), Odisha (200), Punjab (100), Rajasthan (700), Tamil Nadu (345), Uttar Pradesh (50), Uttarakhand (50), and West Bengal (100).
In addition, 5,930 seats for new postgraduate disciplines have been approved in 22 states and UTs. These seats will be introduced in two phases, the Minister’s reply said.
The states
At present, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges (5,225 in 38 colleges), followed by Maharashtra (4,825 in 29), Uttar Pradesh (4,303 in 35), Gujarat (3,700 in 18), and West Bengal (3,225 in 20). While the smaller states have fewer colleges and seats, Sikkim is the only state without a single government medical college (its only private medical college has 150 MBBS seats).
Karnataka has the highest number of MBBS seats in private medical colleges (6,995 seats in 42 colleges), followed by Tamil Nadu (5,500 in 32), Maharashtra (5,070 in 33), Uttar Pradesh (4,750 in 32) and Telangana (3,200 in 23).
