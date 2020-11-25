Explained: 5 reasons why Oxford-AZ vaccine scores

AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is called AZ1222; its Indian version Covishield is currently undergoing late-stage trials. (Reuters Photo)

The 70% overall efficacy readout notwithstanding, the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, AZD1222, could come as better news than that of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, despite both having earlier reported much higher protection of up to 95%. Here are five reasons why the AZD1222 preliminary results hold more promise, both in medical terms and for markets such as India.

The half-dose boost

1The analysis issued by Oxford-AZ on Monday showed a striking difference in efficacy, depending on the amount of vaccine delivered — two full doses given a month apart looked to be just 62% effective while, intriguingly, participants who received a lower amount of the vaccine in a first dose and then the full amount in the second dose were found to be 90% less likely to develop Covid, compared with participants in the placebo group.

While the reasons for this are still being examined, the half dose giving higher protection is really good news — as the manufacturers will have more doses available, making it possible to cover more of the population, especially in the initial months when supply will be constrained.

Also, the overall 70.4% efficacy is still higher than for most flu jabs, which offer 40-60%.

Wider efficacy

2The Oxford-AZ vaccine, from the preliminary results, shows that it works across all age groups — including the elderly. Plus, there’s a really interesting hint in the preliminary data that the regimen is also able to reduce asymptomatic infection. Both these aspects are being seen as big advantages over the initial trial results put out by the Pfizer-BioNTech combine and Moderna.

Crucially, if the Oxford-AZ vaccine is better at tackling symptomatic spread, it might allow countries to get to a point where authorities can stop the virus in its tracks, and it can’t transmit from person to person. There’s going to be a lot more data to come and over the next month or so on these aspects.

Also, there were no severe cases in the 23,000 people who got the shot.

Easier storage & distribution

3Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which must be stored/transported at –20-80°C, the Oxford-AZ candidate can be stored at closer to normal fridge temperatures, which means it can be distributed and administered cheaper and faster.

The vaccine can be transported under normal refrigerated temperatures of 2-8°C, AZ said Monday. By comparison, Pfizer has to distribute its vaccine using specially designed “thermal shippers” that use dry ice to maintain temperatures of –80°C.

The Oxford-AZ vaccine can be supplied using the usual supply chain for vaccines currently in use across countries such as India, especially to rural areas where cold chain logistics are weak.

Much cheaper

4ASTRAZENECA, which has pledged it won’t make a profit on the vaccine during the pandemic, has reached agreements with governments and international health organisations such as GAVI that pegs its cost at about $2.50 a dose.

In contrast, Pfizer’s vaccine costs about $20 a dose, while Moderna’s is upwards of $25. There is a theoretical possibility that the Oxford-AZ vaccine could get even cheaper, given the finding that a smaller initial dose is more effective than a larger one.

Made in India

5Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, which the Pune-based company has been producing “at risk”, is a variant of AZD1222 and is currently undergoing late-stage human trials. This could be among the first vaccines that could be used to inoculate Indians once the bridging study being conducted in India is cleared by the drug regulator.

Plus, the results of the Oxford-AZ vaccine could be extremely positive news for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, which uses a technology similar to AZD1222. The Russian vaccine is also under trials in India, with the involvement of Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Labs.

India doesn’t really have any firm tie-ups for either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine — both of which use the novel mRNA technology — at present.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd