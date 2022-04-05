Explained: What was the 2018 Parkland Florida school shooting case, for which the jury is being selected

This week, the jury selection process in the Parkland school shooting case has commenced in the US. The 12 jurors, who will be selected over a few weeks, will have to unanimously vote if the perpetrator of the attacks should get the death penalty.

The shooting took place in 2018, when a lone gunman killed 14 students and three educators at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 years old at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2021. The jurors will determine if he should get life in prison or the death penalty.

Cruz’s trial is set to begin in June and is likely to go on till September, when jurors will be expected to give their decision.

Last year, while marking three years of the incident, US president Joe Biden called gun violence in the US an “epidemic”. He said at the time, “Today, I am calling on Congress to enact common-sense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.”

Earlier, in February, the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting settled a historic lawsuit with Remington, the gun-maker whose rifle was one of the three that the gunman used on December 14, 2012.

The lawsuit, settled at $73 million, was brought by the families of nine of the 26 victims in 2014, in a bid to bring about a change in the gun laws in the country. The US has one of the most lax gun control laws in the world and also has the highest civilian gun ownership globally.

What happened in Parkland in 2018?

On February 14, 2018, Cruz, a former student of the school who was expelled for disciplinary reasons, shot 17 people with an assault-style rifle and wounded more than a dozen people.

At the time, two Florida US Senators said Cruz was wearing a gas mask as he entered the school. He was carrying a rifle, ammunition cartridges and smoke grenades. Before firing, he pulled a fire alarm, prompting students and staff to come out of their classrooms into the hallways.

After firing for three minutes, Cruz ran out of the building and attempted to blend in with fleeing students. He then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald’s. He was taken into custody about 40 minutes after he left McDonald’s.

A day after the attack, a fuller portrait emerged of Cruz, a loner who had worked at a dollar store, joined the school’s ROTC program, and posted photos of weapons on Instagram. Cruz’s mother died in 2017.

As a high school freshman, Cruz was part of the US military-sponsored Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corp program at the school, according to Jillian Davis, a former fellow JROTC member at Stoneman Douglas High.

Recent shooting incidents in the US

As recently as Sunday (April 3), six people lost their lives and several were wounded after multiple shooters fired at people in California’s capital Sacramento. The Associated Press reported that the police arrested and booked a man, Dandrae Martin, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun.

On March 22, 2021, a lone gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. The incident left 10 people dead, including a Boulder police officer, Eric Talley, who was one of the first respondents. The victims of this shooting were between the ages of 20 and 65.

In Atlanta, another lone man killed eight people after he went on a rampage at three spa locations on March 16 last year. Six of the victims killed were women of Asian descent, which sparked fear and concern in the community.

Gun laws in the US

In the US, the right to buy a gun is written in the country’s Constitution and only a few people, such as those with criminal history or mental illness, may find it difficult to own a gun. Even so, while gun ownership is a right throughout the country, laws within different states vary about who can buy a gun.

Gun control in the US is rooted in the Second Amendment of the country’s Constitution. According to information maintained by the Library of Congress, in June 2008, the Supreme Court, for the first time since 1939, issued a decision interpreting the Second Amendment. At the time, the court ruled that the amendment gave the right to US citizens to possess a firearm for traditionally lawful purposes such as self-defence.

Even so, there is no single law or provision in the Constitution that determines gun control today. In fact, there is little consensus among experts about which kinds of gun laws and policy can have tangible effects on curbing violence.