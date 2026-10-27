Expert Explains | To counter China along LAC, why its grey-zone warfare tactics must be understood

What complicates the India-China border situation is the PLA’s frequent attempts to change the status of the LAC in its favour by resorting to ʻGrey-Zone’ Warfare (GZW) tactics. Here is what India’s response needs to include.

Written by: Major-General (retd) G G Dwivedi
7 min readNew DelhiOct 27, 2026 07:44 PM IST
Tourists click pictures while posing in front of scenic Pangong lake in Ladakh. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)Tourists click pictures while posing in front of scenic Pangong lake in Ladakh. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
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