Ex-Khalistan supporters can now enter India. Here’s why

As many as 312 Sikhs who had fled the country at the height of the militancy in Punjab have been taken off the central government’s “Adverse List”. The list that was originally 314-strong, now has just two individuals on it.

Being on the Adverse List meant that these people, who have now either taken asylum in foreign countries or are their citizens, could not get a visa to visit India. The government’s move on Friday will allow them to return to meet members of their families here, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

The two individuals who continue to be on the list are suspected to still have links with “forces inimical to India”, the sources said. They said the review is a dynamic process, which is carried out periodically.

So, what is the Central Adverse List?

The MHA maintains a list of individuals who supported the Khalistan movement in the 1980s and 90s, but left India to take asylum in foreign countries. On this list were some “hardliners” who were in favour of a separate Sikh state, and who had strongly opposed Operation Bluestar. Many of the Sikhs on this list fled India to escape the authorities.

However, the Adverse List is not restricted to just Punjab or the Khalistan movement. The list has names of those individuals who are suspected to have links with terrorist outfits or have violated visa norms on their previous visits to India. It also includes names of persons who have indulged in criminal activities, or have been accused of sexual crimes against children in their countries. The broader list contains more than 35,000 names.

What is the purpose of such a list?

This list is constantly used by all Indian Missions and Consulates to stop these individuals from entering India. Thus, visa requests by these persons are refused. It is an internal security measure; it is also intended to make it difficult for suspects wanted for crimes in other countries to escape to India.

The MHA, which maintains the list, gets inputs from all state governments. Various intelligence agencies review it constantly, and add new names to it. Both central and state intelligence agencies contribute to the information that helps determine whether an individual should be part of the list. Law and Order being a state subject, state police forces play an important role in intelligence gathering in order to keep the list updated.

What does the recent action mean?

The 312 Sikhs whose names have been removed from the Central Adverse List will now be able to visit India. Most of these individuals are of fairly advanced age, and have not been in the country for perhaps four decades. Their presence on the list sometimes had the effect of their relatives being denied visas by other countries, so the relief will extend beyond just these 312 individuals.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on May 29, 2001, directed the Government of India to facilitate the entry into India of the leader of the Khalistan movement, Jagjit Singh Chauhan.