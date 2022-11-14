Everyday Explained: What is ASEAN, the 10-member grouping of Southeast Asian nations?

The annual summit of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) under the chairmanship of Cambodia was held from November 10 to November 13. Amid the war in Ukraine and contestation between US and China, the 10-member regional grouping stressed its common interest and concern, such as strengthening energy cooperation and people-to-people connectivity.
Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo mentioned the idea of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China, saying ASEAN would not become “a proxy to any powers”.
With a combined population of 700 million people that has long been seen as a relatively stable and unified grouping, especially when compared to other regions of the world like Europe or South Asia, ASEAN has also remained important for India. We explain its history and development.
Apart from the individual ties that India has had with these countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said ASEAN is central to India’s Act East policy, which focuses on the extended neighbourhood in the Asia-Pacific region. The policy was originally conceived as an economic initiative but has gained political, strategic and cultural dimensions including the establishment of institutional mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation. In 2018, ASEAN leaders were the chief guests at India’s republic day parade.
India is part of the ASEAN Plus Six grouping, which includes China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia as well.
In 2010 a Free Trade Agreement was also signed and entered into force between India and ASEAN. While India was part of negotiations to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in 2020, it ultimately decided not to do so. However, in the largest seven years trade has grown in terms of value, barring the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.
ASEAN itself has recently faced issues that complicate coordination, such as the rise of China and its claims over the South China Sea (many of which compete with claims of ASEAN members like the Philippines) and the issue of military conflict in Myanmar.