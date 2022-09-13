scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

What is a constitutional monarchy, which King Charles III has vowed to uphold?

While Britain does not have a single constitutional document, it still has laws and carefully documented traditions that together form a Constitution, one that binds the king.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla sit during the presentation of addresses by both Houses of Parliament to his Majesty King Charles III, in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, in London, Britain September 12, 2022. (UK Parliament/Roger Harris/Handout via Reuters)

One topic was at the heart of King Charles III’s address to the British Parliament on Monday, and, many experts would say, of almost all his public statements and actions since the death of Queen Elizabeth: upholding Britain’s system of constitutional monarchy.

He ended his speech by recalling his mother’s promise to “maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation,” and by vowing to follow her example.

For some foreign observers, that has raised the question: How can you have a constitutional monarchy when you don’t have a written Constitution?

While Britain does not have a single constitutional document like the one ratified by the United States in 1788 — or the one rejected by Chilean voters earlier this month — it still has laws and carefully documented traditions that together form a Constitution, one that binds the king.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

These rules have accumulated in centuries of legislation and a surrounding mass of convention. (The explanation of Britain’s constitutional monarchy provided by the House of Lords Library begins with Magna Carta in 1215, and the initial restraints on royal power, and continues through a thicket of legal dates to 1701, when Parliament intervened in the royal succession.)

Together, they make the king a constitutional monarch: an embodiment of power and statehood with no personal public role in politics, and tight constraints even on private influence.

Also Explained |What’s in a name? King Charles III’s name has loaded history

Charles acknowledged those conventions to lawmakers by beginning with praise of “vital parliamentary traditions,” linking them to the vaulted medieval timber roof of Westminster Hall, the parliamentary building in which he spoke.

Advertisement

Constitutional traditions came under some strain in Parliament in recent years, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to drive through his legislation on leaving the European Union. One use of executive powers, a weekslong suspension of Parliament, drew a rebuke from Britain’s Supreme Court.

“Our constitution basically depends on very British sentiments of decency and fair play, and it assumes people who reach high office will respect conventions, precedents and unwritten rules,” professor Meg Russell, the director of the Constitution Unit at University College London, told The New York Times in 2019.

The queen, by contrast, maintained the popularity of the monarchy in part by what her son described to lawmakers Monday as “unsurpassed devotion” to a tradition of restraint.

Advertisement
Also Explained |Besides the UK, Charles III is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

That’s one reason that Charles raised eyebrows in his long decades as Prince of Wales. He publicly championed what might otherwise have seemed an innocuous set of causes: the environment, organic farming, complementary medicine, traditional architecture. He touched on the matter in his very first address as monarch last week, saying: “It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.”

He would leave all that, he said, “in the trusted hands of others.” After the example of his mother, it may be what the British Constitution has come to require.

Written by Peter Robins. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 12:25:26 pm
Next Story

Wildlife Institute of India to study impact of doubling of Karnataka-Goa railway line

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Premium
5 reasons why young people should get Covid booster shot

5 reasons why young people should get Covid booster shot

With experiments inconclusive, India's World T20 squad is leap of faith

With experiments inconclusive, India's World T20 squad is leap of faith

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'
Jairam Thakur interview

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'

NASA eyes September 27 launch for Artemis 1 Moon mission

NASA eyes September 27 launch for Artemis 1 Moon mission

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement