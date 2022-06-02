Explained: What is HIMARS, the missile system the US is sending to Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden said in a guest essay published in The New York Times on Tuesday (May 31) evening that in addition to the “significant amount of weaponry and ammunition” already provided to Ukraine, “I’ve decided that we will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine”.

The Biden administration subsequently said it would send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that the Ukrainian leadership has repeatedly asked for. Late on June 1 evening India time, newswire services reported, quoting a senior Pentagon official, that the US would send four HIMAR systems to Ukraine to begin with.

What is the HIMARS missile system?

According to unnamed officials quoted by the AP, the American plan is to send Ukraine the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, which is mounted on a truck, and can carry a container with six rockets.

The HIMARS can launch a medium-range rocket, which is the current plan, but is also capable of firing a longer-range missile, the Army Tactical Missile System, which has a range of about 300 km.

It was expected that Ukrainian forces would use the rockets in the eastern region of Donbas, where they could intercept Russian artillery, as well as hit Russian positions in towns where intense fighting is ongoing, such as Sievierodonetsk. It is important for the Russians to capture this city, which is the last holdout of the Ukrainian government in the Luhansk province of the Donbas, before more Western arms shipments arrive.

But the missiles probably will not be used against targets inside Russia. In his essay in The NYT, President Biden said: “We are not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. We do not want to prolong the war just to inflict pain on Russia.”

HIMARS used against ISIS, Taliban earlier

The M142 HIMARS, a light multiple rocket launcher, was developed for the US Army in the late 1990s. The system is mounted on a standard Army M1140 truck frame, and carries six rockets or one MGM-140 ATACMS missile. The launcher can be transported by C-130 transport aircraft.

Media reports from 2010 said HIMARS had aided the NATO offensive by targeting Taliban hideouts in Kandahar, Afghanistan, and in 2015, the US Army said they had used HIMARS to fire at least 400 rockets at the Islamic State in Iraq.

The following year, HIMARS fired rockets in support of Syrian fighters battling the Islamic State in Syria. Also in 2016, the US announced the deployment of HIMARS in Turkey near its border with Syria, and near Mosul to take on the Islamic State. In 2018, HIMARS missiles killed at least 50 Taliban in Musa Qala, Afghanistan.

