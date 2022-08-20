Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next few years

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday (August 20) expressed concern over the loss of life and property due to torrential rains and flash floods in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, in which 21 people were feared dead.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state forces have been rushed to the spots to undertake relief and rescue operations where people have reportedly been stuck under the debris, he added. We explain what flash floods are, and why they are here to stay.
What are flash floods, and how are they different from floods in general?
Excessive or continuous rainfall over a period of days, or during particular seasons can lead to stagnation of water and cause flooding. Flash floods refer to such a situation, but occurring in a much shorter span of time. For instance, the US’s meteorological agency, the National Weather Service, says flash floods are caused when rainfall creates flooding in less than 6 hours. It adds that flash floods can also be caused by factors apart from rainfall, like when water goes beyond the levels of a dam.
Subscriber Only Stories
In India, flash floods are often associated with cloudbursts – sudden, intense rainfall in a short period of time. Himalayan states further face the challenge of overflowing glacial lakes, formed due to the melting of glaciers, and their numbers have been increasing in the last few years.
Flash flooding commonly happens more where rivers are narrow and steep, so they flow more quickly, as per the Met Office, UK’s national weather service. They can occur in urban areas located near small rivers, since hard surfaces such as roads and concrete do not allow the water to absorb into the ground.
How common are flash floods and floods?
According to government data from a project by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, India is the worst flood-affected country in the world after Bangladesh and accounts for one-fifth of the global death count due to floods. Flash floods have been commonly witnessed in cities like Chennai and Mumbai. Depression and cyclonic storms in the coastal areas of Orissa, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and others also cause flash floods.
Further, data from the National Disaster Management Authority states that one of the reasons for flood situations occurring so frequently, is that nearly 75 per cent of the total Indian rainfall is concentrated over a short monsoon season of four months (June to September). As a result, the rivers witness a heavy discharge during these months. About 40 million hectares of land in the country are liable to floods according to the National Flood Commission, and an average of 18.6 million hectares of land are affected annually.
Flash floods may in the future, begin to take place after wildfires that have been taking place more frequently. This is because wildfires destroy forests and other vegetation, which in turn weakens the soil and makes it less permeable for water to seep through.
Andrew Hoell, a meteorologist at the US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Physical Sciences Lab, told the New York Times, “If heavy rains occur on land damaged by a fire, the water does not get absorbed by the land surface as effectively as it once did”.
Indian glaciologist Syed Iqbal Hasnain, writing in The Indian Express, said one way of dealing with the current situation is a comprehensive strategy of monitoring on the ground in hilly areas, planning development works in a way that is sensitive to the region’s ecology, and mitigation to reduce the extent of damages.
Army Red hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2 in Durand Cup
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Prince Charles launches perfume as homage to ‘magnificently fragrant summers at Highgrove Gardens’
BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’, Cong says party’s true face exposed
We bat deep and weren’t nervous: KL Rahul on India’s top-order wobble against Zimbabwe
Hyderabad: Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui holds show despite BJP MLA’s threat
Courts extremely burdened, mediation important tool to tackle case pendency: Justice Chandrachud
Newsmakers of the Week | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain, social activist Civic Chandran
Russia accuses Kyiv of poisoning some of its soldiers in Ukraine
Bihar: Kushwaha debunks speculations of disgruntlement over not becoming a minister
Explained: Sonam Kapoor has a baby, film is coming up soon — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity
Instead of testing batters, India chose to bowl first again to seal series with 5-wicket win against Zimbabwe
Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Fans compare Kylie Jenner’s recent look with Sridevi’s old photoshoot; see pics