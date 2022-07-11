scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Explained: What is the Sarfaesi Act, invoked against telecom provider GTL?

The Sarfaesi Act of 2002 was brought in to guard financial institutions against loan defaulters. To recover their bad debts, the banks under this law can take control of securities pledged against the loan, manage or sell them to recover dues without court intervention

Written by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 11, 2022 8:08:18 pm
The Act has come into being to guard financial institutions against loan defaulters. (Photo via Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Banks have invoked the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act against telecom infrastructure provider GTL to recover their pending dues.

The recovery action has been initiated by IDBI Bank on behalf of lenders, whose total exposure to GTL stood at Rs 7,250 crore as of December 31, 2021, a report in The Financial Express said.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

What is the Sarfaesi Act?

The Sarfaesi Act of 2002 was brought in to guard financial institutions against loan defaulters. To recover their bad debts, the banks under this law can take control of securities pledged against the loan, manage or sell them to recover dues without court intervention. The law is applicable throughout the country and covers all assets, movable or immovable, promised as security to the lender.

Also Read |Co-operative banks can use Sarfaesi Act to recover dues: Supreme Court

Why was such a law needed?

Before the law was enacted in December 2002, banks and other financial institutions were forced to take a lengthy route to recover their bad debts. The lenders would appeal in civil courts or designated tribunals to get hold of ‘security interests’ to recovery of defaulting loans, which in turn made the recovery slow and added to the growing list of lender’s non-performing assets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 11, 2022: Why to read ‘The Fall of the Presidential Palace ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 11, 2022: Why to read ‘The Fall of the Presidential Palace ...
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...
Indian roots, many career pivots, Apple Health VP knows everything finall...Premium
Indian roots, many career pivots, Apple Health VP knows everything finall...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

What powers do banks have under the law?

The Act comes into play if a borrower defaults on his or her payments for more than six months. The lender then can send a notice to the borrower to clear the dues within 60 days. In case that doesn’t happen, the financial institution has the right to take possession of the secured assets and sell, transfer or manage them.

The defaulter, meanwhile, has a recourse to move an appellate authority set up under the law within 30 days of receiving a notice from the lender. According to a 2020 Supreme Court judgment, co-operative banks can also invoke Sarfaesi Act. According to the Finance Ministry, the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) can initiate recovery in Rs 20 lakh loan default cases.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement