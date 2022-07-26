Explained: What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Updated: July 26, 2022 9:48:05 pm
The 15th President of India, Droupadi Murmu, assumed office Monday with a ‘Johar’ greeting to the country.
‘Johar’, which essentially means ‘salutation and welcome’, is used within the tribal communities of Jharkhand, and in parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. According to several tribal leaders from Jharkhand, the word ‘Johar’ also means ‘paying respect’. Tribal communities are nature worshippers and follow Sarna religion code, although it is not an official religion.
Do all tribal communities use the word ‘Johar’ for greeting?
There are 32 tribal communities in Jharkhand who speak different dialects. Almost all, including tribal Christians, use the word ‘Johar’ along with some other words for salutation. Johar, is predominantly used by Santhali, Munda and Ho communities that share some similarities. People belonging to the Oraon community use the word ‘Jai Dharam’, apart from Johar, as a salutation.
Is there only one form of ‘Johar’ salutation?
There are at least four types. One of them is ‘Doboh Johar’, which is used between people where one among them has a higher standing. Ratan Tikrey, a former member of Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) said that in ‘Doboh Johar’ there is a ritual where the person with a tumbler full of water bows in front of the person of higher standing.
“The person who bows will touch the earth and in return the other person will wash his/her hand (using water in the tumbler) and let the water drop on the earth. The entire exercise means that the hospitality being shown has been accepted.”
Since when has the Johar greeting been used?
Leaders from the tribal communities say that the greeting has been in use since ‘time immemorial’, adding that it is hard to pinpoint when it actually began.
