scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Explained: Fitch says Adani is ‘over leveraged’ — what does over leveraging mean in business?

The Adani Group is “deeply over leveraged”, and may, “in the worst-case scenario”, spiral into a debt trap and possibly a default, Bloomberg, quoting CreditSights, has reported. When is a company ‘over leveraged’? What can happen to it?

Billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview at his office in Ahmedabad. (Reuters Photo: Amit Dave, File)

Bloomberg, quoting CreditSights, a unit of the credit ratings agency Fitch, reported this week that the Adani Group is “deeply over leveraged”, and may, “in the worst-case scenario”, spiral into a debt trap and possibly a default.

Gautam Adani, founder of the giant business conglomerate, is the richest man in Asia, according to Bloomberg. The report noted that the Group has been making aggressive investments that are predominantly funded with debt, putting pressure on its credit metrics and cash flow.

Also read |Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

“We see little evidence of promoter equity capital injections into the group companies, which we feel is needed to reduce leverage in their stretched balance sheets,” the Bloomberg report quoted CreditSights as saying in its report. The Adani Group did not comment on the CreditSights assessment, according to the Bloomberg report.

When is a company ‘over leveraged’?

A company or business is said to be “over leveraged” if it has unsustainably high debt against its operating cash flows and equity. Such a company would find it difficult to make interest and principal repayments to its creditors, and may struggle to meet its operating expenses as well. In the latter case, the company may be forced to borrow even more just to keep going, and thus enter a vicious cycle. This situation can ultimately lead to the company going bankrupt.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

Why does a company have to take on debt?

Just as a loan from a bank can help an individual buy a home or a car, lead to an improvement in her quality of life, and perhaps enable her to contribute better to her society in tangible and intangible ways, debt can help a company grow and expand, create more jobs and make profits, and ultimately contribute to the GDP growth of the country itself.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

However, it is critical for companies to manage their debt well, just as it is critical for individuals to make timely repayments of their loans. While taking on debt is sometimes a better option to raise capital than, say, issuing stock, which would dilute ownership, borrowing more than they can repay lands companies in trouble.

Companies typically borrow in anticipation of future demand, and when that does not work out, they find it difficult to sustain the debt burden. This is the reason many real estate companies that took on debt in anticipation of a housing boom went bust when the apartments they planned or built did not sell. A company that is less leveraged is better placed to manage situations in which revenues fall.

Advertisement

What happens when a company is over leveraged?

Being over leveraged constraints companies’ growth plans. If payments are not paid in time, it may lose assets, which may be taken over by creditors, who may also launch legal proceedings to recover their money. The inability to repay existing debts puts limitations on future borrowing by the company. Also, an over leveraged company will find it extremely difficult to get in new sets of investors, all of which will add up to further diminish its financial present and future.

Bloomberg’s report, however, noted that in Adani’s case, “CreditSights’ analysts…said they draw “comfort” from the group’s strong relationships with banks as well as the administration of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. Also, “the (Adani) group has a “strong track record of churning out strong and stable companies” through its flagship, Adani Enterprises Ltd., and has built a portfolio of “stable infrastructure assets tied to the healthy functioning” of the Indian economy, Bloomberg said.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 12:29:57 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Court denies bail to man who raped 80-year-old paralytic woman, says irrelevant that case was ‘settled’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

SC likely to hear Siddique Kappan's bail plea on Aug 26

SC likely to hear Siddique Kappan's bail plea on Aug 26

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement