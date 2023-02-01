Budget 2023: What is the new tax regime and will you get I-T rebate?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made five major announcements on personal income tax to benefit the “hard-working” middle class. She also said that while the new tax regime would be the default, tax payers could opt for the old one.

Sitharaman proposed to raise the rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime. Therefore, if an individual has opted for the new tax regime, he or she will not be required to pay any tax up to an annual income of Rs 7 lakh.

She also announced changes to tax slabs in the new tax regime.

The new income tax slabs under the new tax regime are

Rs 0-3 lakh: Nil

Rs 3-6 lakh: 5 per cent

Rs 6-9 lakh: 10 per cent

Rs 9-12 lakh: 15 per cent

Rs 12-15 lakh: 20 per cent

Over Rs 15 lakh: 30 per cent

The move is aimed at incentivising people to shift to the new tax regime, which has not seen much traction since launch in FY21.

What is the new tax regime?

The lower tax regime (sans exemptions and deductions) for individuals was introduced in 2020 under Section 115BAC as a simpler alternative, without claiming any investment-related deductions or exemptions. This was expected to prove useful for individuals who were not in a position to invest and claim deductions. The new regime had more slabs than the previous one.

However, this regime has not seen many takers so far, as it is considered more complicated.

Earlier in January, Sitharaman had responded to a claim in the book Reform Nation, authored by Observer Research Foundation Vice President Gautam Chikermane, that the new and voluntary income tax regime had removed the simplicity of the old one, which had just three tax slabs of 10 per cent, 20 per cent, and 30 per cent.

“If indeed there were gains of simplicity (from the old income tax regime), I want to assure they have not been reversed,” Sitharaman had said in New Delhi. “People have been filing returns under it. Gains of simplicity are still there.”

She said the old tax regime was full of exemptions.

“For every tax assessee, it has 7, 8, 9, 10 exemptions. And with all that exemptions, the rate 10, 20, 30 per cent continues. It continues even today. We have not removed it. What we have done in the name of simplicity and to avoid harassment… removing harassment was what was aimed at when we brought in faceless tax assessment,” she said.

“In order to keep the simplicity and not deny those who want to keep the old simplicity, we kept that intact but we have come up with a parallel system which has no exemptions whatsoever, but which has simpler, more favourable rates… The reason why I had to bring in seven slabs was to make simpler and lower rates for those who are in the lower incomes,” she said.