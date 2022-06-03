Explained: How barcodes differ from radio-frequency identification tags

Baggage tags equipped with radio-frequency identification (RFID) will soon be available at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, marking a first of its kind for the country.

What is RFID technology? What’s the difference between RFID and a barcode? Is RFID is enhanced version of barcode? The Indian Express explains:

What is Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology?

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) is a technology that uses radio waves to automatically identify various tagged objects. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is a wireless tracking method that uses tags and readers to track objects. Transponder, receiver, and transmitter are the three components of an RFID system.

The RFID reader continually sends radio waves of a specific frequency in RFID system. If the object to which the RFID tag is attached is within the range of the radio waves, it provides feedback to the RFID reader, which then identifies the object based on the feedback.

What are the different kinds of RFID?

Passive tags, semi-passive tags, and active tags are the three types of RFID tags that are commercially available.

There is no power supply for passive tags. They acquire their power from the readers’ incoming radio waves.

Semi-passive tags comprise an internal circuit with a power source, but rely on the radio waves received from the reader to transmit the response.

The internal circuit of active tags is powered by a power source.

Passive RFID tags do not have a battery and are powered by the reader.

Batteries are being used to power active RFID tags. It also utilises its own power supply to send the response to the reader.

The Low Frequency, High Frequency, and Ultra-High Frequency bands are used by RFID systems.

What is a barcode?

A barcode is a printed series of parallel bars or lines of varying width used for entering data into a computer system. The bars are black on a white background and vary in width and quantity depending on the application. The bars represent the binary digits zero and one, which represent the digits zero to nine processed by a digital computer. These barcodes are scanned using special optical scanners known as barcode readers, which come in a variety of shapes and sizes. The majority of these codes use only two different widths of bars, however some use four. The numbers that make up a barcode are also printed at the bottom. One of the most well-known examples of a barcode is the QR code.

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology Vs barcodes

RFID uses radio waves to communicate data from RFID chips to readers that do not require line of sight in order to obtain the data, whereas barcodes use light to read the black-and-white pattern printed on the sticky tag. An RFID tag can communicate with a powered reader even when the tag is not powered.

When printed on paper or sticky labels, barcodes are more susceptible to wear and breakage, which can affect their readability. RFID tags, on the other hand, are sometimes placed in plastic labels or into the object itself, making them more durable than barcodes.

In contrast to barcode scanners, RFID scanners can process dozens of tags in a single second. Also, barcodes are simple and easy to copy or counterfeit, whereas RFID is more complicated and difficult to replicate or counterfeit.

Unlike barcodes, which must in line of sight, RFID tags need not be.

Also, RFID tags are expensive compared to barcodes.

Is RFID enhanced version of barcode?

Since their introduction in the 1970s, barcodes have become an indispensable part of commercial activity on a daily basis, whether in grocery stores or at airports.

When it comes to speed, there is a noticeable difference between barcodes and RFID. This is because barcodes must be read manually, making them more susceptible to human error and more difficult to evaluate their accuracy.

However, RFID’s accuracy may be compromised if the tags are applied to metals or liquid. Since RFID frequencies can be transmitted over greater distances than barcode frequencies, there is also concern that RFID technology raises data protection issues, resulting in personal information becoming accessible without consent.

When deciding whether to use barcodes or RFID, it is important to consider the purpose, the environment, and the potential costs of an application.

