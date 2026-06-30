EV Policy: Two-wheelers constitute two-thirds of Delhi’s vehicles, why this shift matters

The policy aims to achieve a minimum 30% electrification of Delhi’s vehicle fleet by March 31, 2030, when the policy runs out.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew, Devansh Mittal
5 min readNew DelhiJun 30, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Two-wheelers constitute two-thirds of Delhi’s vehicles, why this shift mattersThe transport sector is among the most significant contributors to Delhi’s air pollution.
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The Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy announced on Monday focuses on two priorities: a phased transition to mandatory electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and light-duty trucks, and a conscious emphasis on pure EVs over strong hybrid vehicles.

The policy aims to achieve a minimum 30% electrification of Delhi’s vehicle fleet by March 31, 2030, when the policy runs out.

The transport sector is among the most significant contributors to Delhi’s air pollution. While winter episodes of bad air get the most attention, vehicular emissions remain a persistent source of pollution through the year, making the transition to zero-emission vehicles a key component of the capital’s clean air strategy.

“The policy focuses on pure EVs, which offer superior environmental benefits as zero-emission vehicles,” the Delhi government said in a statement on Monday.

Read | Hybrid vehicles, charging infra: What experts from IIT said on Delhi EV policy 2.0 draft

The policy cleared by the Delhi Cabinet cites the latest report of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), ‘Identification of the Causes for Worsening AQI in Delhi-NCR’, which estimates that vehicular emissions contribute around 23% of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution during winter, making transport the single largest pollution source within the city.

Delhi mandates all new 2-wheelers be electric from ’28 to fight pollution Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at the Secretariat, Monday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The report notes that two-wheelers constitute nearly 67% of Delhi’s vehicle stock, making their rapid electrification critical for reducing emissions.

It also identifies three-wheelers, commercial cars and ‘N1’ category goods vehicles — with a gross vehicle weight of up to 3.5 tonnes — as priority segments because of their high daily utilisation and mileage, which result in disproportionately high emissions.

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All of this has been flagged in earlier emissions inventories as well.

* A draft report by the nonprofit The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in 2021 identified vehicles as the single largest contributor to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution through much of the pollution season.

Within the transport sector, two-wheelers were the largest contributors to PM2.5, PM10, sulphur dioxide and carbon monoxide emissions. Three-wheelers were found to be the largest source of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), while buses contributed the highest nitrogen oxides (NOx).

Also Read | Delhi’s new EV policy may offer tax relief for strong hybrid cars: Debate intensifies ahead of cabinet nod

Across the National Capital Region (NCR), two-wheelers accounted for almost 31% of transport-related PM2.5 emissions and 51% of carbon monoxide emissions, the TERI inventory estimated.

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* Earlier, a source apportionment study by IIT Kanpur had estimated that two-wheelers contributed about a third of vehicular PM2.5 and PM10 emissions in Delhi.

* An emissions inventory prepared under the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) in 2018 too identified transport as the biggest contributor to PM2.5 and NOx emissions, accounting for 41% and 76% respectively.

The CAQM report pointed out that emissions are influenced not only by the number of vehicles on the road but also by their age, mileage, fuel type, emission standards and maintenance.

Older vehicles, particularly those certified under pre-BS-VI norms, emitted substantially higher levels of pollutants because of engine deterioration and less effective emission-control systems.

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It also noted that traffic congestion worsened emissions by causing inefficient combustion, and greater numbers of vehicle-kilometres travelled continued to increase the sector’s pollution burden.

A 2025 study by researchers at Delhi Technological University, which analysed exhaust emissions from 575 petrol-powered two-wheelers tested at Pollution Under Control centres in Delhi, found that besides age, vehicle mileage strongly influences emissions of carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons, and recommended that India’s vehicle scrappage policy should incorporate mileage in addition to age to identify highly polluting vehicles.

The CAQM has also pointed out that transport emissions extend beyond pollutants directly emitted from exhaust pipes. Nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds released by vehicles react in the atmosphere to form secondary particulate matter. These secondary particles account for about 27% of winter PM2.5 in Delhi and 17% during summer. Since they are formed through atmospheric chemical reactions rather than being emitted directly, controlling emissions from vehicles helps reduce not only primary pollutants but also the precursor gases responsible for secondary particle formation.

One of the biggest constraints to faster EV adoption has been the limited availability of public charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, particularly for commercial vehicles. The new EV policy envisages the establishment of more than 30,000 public charging points across the capital.

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Just the numbers of two-wheelers in Delhi — two out of every three vehicles on the capital’s roads are two-wheelers — make the electrification mandate enormously significant.

Also, given that electric two-wheelers currently make up only about 7.5% of the total annual two-wheeler registrations in the capital — 36,962 out of 4,92,288 registrations in 2025 and 31,094 out of 4,15,336 registrations in 2024 — the policy has set a hugely ambitious target, looking to go to 100% in less than two years.

Several experts said that Delhi has led the country in making interventions in clean air policy over the decades, and that its EV policy can be expected to exercise considerable influence on the policies of other states as well. All of them, beginning with states in the NCR region, can be expected to now consider various electrification mandates.

 

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Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

 

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