Explained: European Union’s common charging port norms, and why it could hit Apple

European Union lawmakers have reached a provisional agreement to mandate mobile device makers include a standard USB-C charging port for devices sold in the region starting autumn 2024.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament announced that it reached a deal that would amend the Radio Equipment Directive and compel manufacturers to adopt the USB-C as the common charging port for a variety of devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and cameras.

What had the European Commission proposed?

In October last year, the European Commission had proposed USB-C as a common charging port to allow consumers to charge their devices with the same USB-C charger, regardless of the device brand.

It also proposed unbundling the sale of chargers from the sale of electronic devices to limit the number of “unwanted chargers” purchased or left unused. The proposal, however, only covers wired chargers and excludes wireless charging from its ambit, meaning that only if a device uses a cable to be charged will it need to have a USB-C port. In case the device is only to be charged wirelessly, there is no compulsion to have a USB-C port in the device.

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks during a media conference on a common charging solution for mobile phones at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/File) European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks during a media conference on a common charging solution for mobile phones at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/File)

Why was this proposal made?

The European Commission had said earlier that on average, consumers in the EU own around three mobile phone chargers, of which they use two on a regular basis. Despite this, 38 per cent of consumers reported having experienced problems at least once. They said they could not charge their mobile phones because the available chargers were incompatible.

The Commission added that consumers spend approximately €2.4 billion annually on standalone chargers that do not come with electronic devices.

In addition, disposed of and unused chargers are estimated to pile up to 11,000 tonnes of e-waste every year.

What could be the impact of the new rules?

Most prominently, the new rules would force iPhone maker Apple to introduce USB-C ports on its devices. Given the value that Apple derives from uniformity in its production lines for markets across the globe, this could potentially result in Apple devices being changed for other jurisdictions as well.

It is noteworthy, though, that over the years Apple itself has been moving away from the Lightening cable. It has already introduced MacBooks and iPads that use USB-C charging ports.

Also, it is rumoured that Apple has been working on a port-less iPhone that would be exclusively charged using a wireless charger.

When would the rules become applicable?

According to Gizmodo, the new requirements will apply to only those products that are released after the law becomes applicable.

Manufacturers will be given a grace period of 24 months after the law is published in the EU Official Journal.

The European Parliament and Council are expected to formally approve the agreement after the summer recess.

Gizmodo also reported that the common charger requirement will also apply to laptops, but manufacturers will be given 40 months to adapt their devices to the new standards.

