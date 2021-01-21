Quixplained: Essential Covid-19 vaccination information

0 Comment(s) *
India has started administering two vaccines against the novel coronavirus. Covaxin and Covishield, developed by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India, respectively, were rolled out on January 16, 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has granted the makers approval for restricted use of their vaccines in an emergency situation.
So, who is eligible to take the vaccines? If you have certain health conditions, will it hamper vaccination? What are the mild and rare adverse events from vaccination? Take a look:
