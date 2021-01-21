scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Quixplained: Essential Covid-19 vaccination information

India Covid-19 vaccination: Who is eligible to take the vaccines? If you have certain health conditions, will it hamper vaccination? What are the mild and rare adverse events from vaccination? Take a look.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 8:44:30 am
Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, India Covid vaccine, Covishield, Covaxin, Vaccine side effects, Indian ExpressIndia began administering vaccines against Covid-19 on January 16, 2021.

India has started administering two vaccines against the novel coronavirus. Covaxin and Covishield, developed by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India, respectively, were rolled out on January 16, 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has granted the makers approval for restricted use of their vaccines in an emergency situation.

So, who is eligible to take the vaccines? If you have certain health conditions, will it hamper vaccination? What are the mild and rare adverse events from vaccination? Take a look:

Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, India Covid vaccine, Covishield, Covaxin, Vaccine side effects, Indian Express India Covid-19 vaccination: Only those above the age of 18 are eligible for vaccines Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, India Covid vaccine, Covishield, Covaxin, Vaccine side effects, Indian Express India Covid-19 vaccination: Who cannot be administered the shot? Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, India Covid vaccine, Covishield, Covaxin, Vaccine side effects, Indian Express India Covid-19 vaccination: What health conditions will not hamper vaccination? Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, India Covid vaccine, Covishield, Covaxin, Vaccine side effects, Indian Express India Covid-19 vaccination: Mild adverse events Coronavirus vaccine, Covid vaccine, India Covid vaccine, Covishield, Covaxin, Vaccine side effects, Indian Express India Covid-19 vaccination: Rare adverse events
